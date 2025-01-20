Loblaw January Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada will release its December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report tomorrow, January 21, including an update on food prices. While food inflation has returned to more typical levels, grocery prices are still rising faster than overall inflation—a trend we expect to continue due to the weaker Canadian dollar, supply chain issues, supplier cost increases and rising production costs.

Loblaw has issued its January Food Inflation report with context around what's keeping food prices higher and what it expects in the future.