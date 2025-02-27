Loblaw February Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Food inflation continues to moderate, and in January was deflationary due to food purchased at restaurants and the impact of the removal of GST. Customers at the register continue to find ways to lower prices, including buying more items on sale, and substituting for less expensive brands or products. However, there remains concern around the potential inflationary pressures that will need to be closely monitored, and managed.

Loblaw has issued its February Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

