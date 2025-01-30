Loblaw Companies Limited Issues Recall on D. Effe T. Brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is advising consumers that D. Effe T. Brand Lemon Delight and Tartlet with Forest Fruits that were recalled due to Salmonella have been sold at select Ontario banner stores. The recall follows a notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regarding potential salmonella contamination.

The products were sold between mid-December 2024 and January 2025 at the service case counter in the following banners: Fortinos™, Loblaw™, Valu-Mart™, Your Independent Grocer™, and Zehrs™.

This recall is related to an ongoing salmonella outbreak investigation in Ontario, which has affected 69 individuals to date, customers are urged to check their refrigerators or freezers for the affected products. Any identified product should be destroyed or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

For more information, customers can contact Loblaw Customer Service at 1-888-495-5111 or visit www.loblaw.ca.