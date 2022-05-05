Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors
May 05, 2022, 20:49 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) - Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 5, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Scott B. Bonham
|
285,247,093
|
99.83%
|
490,699
|
0.17%
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
280,224,230
|
98.07%
|
5,513,233
|
1.93%
|
Daniel Debow
|
285,304,181
|
99.85%
|
433,611
|
0.15%
|
William A. Downe
|
283,252,971
|
99.13%
|
2,484,821
|
0.87%
|
Janice Fukakusa
|
284,269,174
|
99.49%
|
1,468,618
|
0.51%
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
285,381,944
|
99.88%
|
355,848
|
0.12%
|
Claudia Kotchka
|
284,729,159
|
99.65%
|
1,008,633
|
0.35%
|
Sarah Raiss
|
284,743,481
|
99.65%
|
994,311
|
0.35%
|
Galen G. Weston
|
279,503,955
|
97.82%
|
6,233,837
|
2.18%
|
Cornell Wright
|
284,257,789
|
99.48%
|
1,480,003
|
0.52%
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Loblaw wishes to make a correction to the press release announcing its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) of May 3, 2022. Based on the average daily trading volume of 502,167 during the last six months, daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 125,541 of Loblaw's common shares, other than block purchase exceptions and purchases from George Weston Limited, Loblaw's majority shareholder.
For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited
For further information: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]
