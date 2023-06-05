Participating stores and distribution centres donated nearly 15 million pounds of nutritious foods through food reclamation agencies across Canada in 2022

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) is celebrating its inaugural Food Waste Awareness Week (June 4 to 10) by reaching a major milestone in its food waste reduction efforts: as of the end of 2022, 100 per cent of eligible Loblaw stores and distribution centres are actively participating in a food recovery program. This means more than 1,700 locations -- including Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart and more – in communities nationwide are now paired directly with a local food bank or food recovery agency, helping to put good food to use before it becomes waste, and ultimately helping more Canadians Live Life Well®.

"Through our Feed More Families™ pledge, we've committed to providing 1 billion pounds of food to those in need by 2028. Having our supermarkets, drugstores and distribution centres matched with a local food bank or food reclamation agency is a big step toward this goal, ensuring millions of pounds of food reach those in need," said Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Real Canadian Superstore and head of Loblaw's food waste reduction initiatives. "This achievement gives Loblaw momentum, as we aim to eliminate all food waste from our operations by the end of 2030."

Through long-term partnerships with Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and Food Banks of Quebec, participating Loblaw locations donated nearly 15 million pounds of safe and nutritious food in 2022. Participating banners include Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Zehrs, Provigo, Maxi and T&T Supermarkets, as well as Loblaw food distribution centres across the country.

In support of Feed More Families™ and in addition to its annual Holiday and Spring Food Drives and regular food donations, Loblaw made financial contributions totaling $1,100,000 to Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and Food Banks of Quebec in 2022.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ approximately 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

