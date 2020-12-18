BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw") announced its purchase of one million pounds of beef from CRSB Certified farms and ranches. As the first Canadian retailer to do so, Loblaw is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable sourcing and the Canadian beef industry.

Loblaw was a founding member of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB), and has been a key contributor in developing standards to measure, set strategic goals and recognize sustainable practices that also rewards Canadian beef producers for their on-going sustainability efforts at the farm level. The beef purchased was raised on Certified Sustainable farms and ranches that meet the sustainability standards set by the CRSB, and sourced using a mass balance system, whereby the beef sourced as CRSB Certified will be incorporated into Loblaw's overall beef purchases.

"This is one of the many investments we have and will continue to make as we advance our commitments to a local and sustainable food future," says Tonya Lagrasta, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at Loblaw. "Supporting solutions in Canada that contribute to the protection and preservation of nature and our shared biodiversity are critical and we are committed to engaging at all levels of the supply chain to drive greater transparency, traceability and sustainability."

Already a global leader in sustainable beef production, lands used for Canadian beef production represent 44 million acres of grassland which store approximately 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon in Canada. The beef industry provides the largest proportion of wildlife habitat capacity within the agricultural landscape - 68% on only 1/3 of Canada's agricultural land.1

"CRSB is excited to see a large grocery retailer like Loblaw, committed to working collaboratively with the beef industry, show their support for the sustainable practices in beef production, and sharing that story with Canadian consumers," says Anne Wasko, Chair of the CRSB and rancher from Eastend SK. "Now more than ever, people are keen to know more about how their food is raised, and as a rancher myself, we appreciate the dedication of our partners in sharing the positive impact of Canadian beef as part of a sustainable food system."

Learn more about CRSB sustainability certification, and meet some of their certified ranchers at crsbcertified.ca. For more information about Loblaw's sustainability efforts visit loblaw.ca/responsibility

___________________ 1 Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB). (2016). National Beef Sustainability Assessment and Strategy summary report. Calgary, AB: CRSB.

ABOUT THE CRSB

Established in 2014, the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a collaborative, multi-stakeholder initiative focused on advancing environmental, social and economic sustainability in the Canadian beef industry. The CRSB drives recognition and continuous progress in beef sustainability through benchmarking, setting strategic goals, and communicating on-the-ground continuous improvement. Launched in 2017, CRSB's Certified Sustainable Beef Framework was developed as a tool to recognize sustainable practices through 3rd party certification, support sustainable commitments for the retail and foodservice industry, and build consumer trust through credible, science-based claims about sustainable beef production in Canada. Learn more at crsb.ca.

ABOUT LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

Loblaw Companies Limited is the nation's largest retailer, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – promotes the needs and wellbeing of Canadians, who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Andrea White, Community Engagement & Marketing Manager - Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB), [email protected]; Loblaw Public Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.loblaw.ca/

