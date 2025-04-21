Loblaw April Food Inflation report

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March was up 2.3%, with food inflation higher again, up 3.2%. Tariffs continue to impact inflation, challenging key sectors and lowering consumer confidence. While the impact of Canada's counter tariffs was minimal on food prices in March, as retailers sell through existing inventories higher prices will begin appearing on shelf.

Loblaw has issued its April Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

