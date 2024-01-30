Loblaw Announces $1 million Community Investment Grant Recipients

Five social equity organizations to benefit from the funding over the next four years

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 As part of its commitment to advance social equity, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; "Loblaw") is announcing $1 million in funding for five different organizations serving historically underrepresented members in Canadian communities. The funding comes in the form of Community Investment Grants, and will support the delivery of a variety of unique programs:

Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA): the grant will support the annual RiseUp Women+ Pitch Competition and Program designed to strengthen and support black women-led businesses. Canadian Women's Foundation: the grant will support programs addressing the stigma and silence around gender-based violence in communities and workplaces. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital: the grant will support youth employment programs and programs aimed at ending disability stigma in communities, schools, and workplaces. Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB): the grant will support young Indigenous entrepreneurs under the age of 35 operating their businesses in Canada . Loblaw will also cover the cost of CCAB membership for all grantees each year. Pride at Work Canada: the grant will support two specific programs that encourage conversation, education and thought leadership to develop the next generation of 2SLGBTQIA+ community members.

In total, each organization will receive $50,000 a year for four years starting in 2024. Grant recipients were selected with input from volunteers at each of Loblaw's four DEI-related employee resource groups (ERGs), namely ABLE, Embrace Your Roots, Go Further Women and Proud.

"We're proud to support organizations that share our core values as a business, bringing to life our desire to advance social equity through the important work that they do," said Emma Race, Senior Director, Sustainability and Social Impact at Loblaw.

Testimonials by grant partners

Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) "We've had a strong and productive partnership with Loblaw since 2020 and are grateful to receive this additional financial support. The grant will go towards the annual RiseUp Women+ Pitch Competition and Programs, supporting black-women-led businesses. The competition's winners will be the direct beneficiaries of the grant while a portion of the grant money will also be spent on organizing the competition. I cannot stress how invaluable this grant is for supporting the Black community in business and how much we value our partnership with Loblaw" says Frances Delsol, Vice-President, National Partnerships, Outreach & Procurement.

Canadian Women's Foundation

"Our partnership with Loblaw since 2022 has enabled us to focus on critical challenges facing diverse women, girls, and Two Spirit, trans and non-binary people all over Canada. This grant will be instrumental in helping us address stigma and silence around gender-based violence in our society and workplaces. Thank you, Loblaw, for your continued support." says Anuradha Dugal, Vice President, Community Initiatives at the Canadian Women's Foundation.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

"Holland Bloorview Foundation is proud of our partnership with Loblaw. Together, we will continue our organizations anti-stigma work and our ongoing mission to make disability inclusion a priority everywhere. Our funding from Loblaw will also support our youth employment pathways programs which help give youth with disability jobs skills training, work experience and will help set them up for success into adulthood. We are grateful for the opportunity to do this important work for kids and youth with disability together."- Molly McKeown- Vice President, Partnerships at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB)

"We are very appreciative of Loblaw's support in helping us strengthen the role of Indigenous businesses to advance economic reconciliation in Canada. The $200,000 received over four years will help us launch the Young Indigenous Business Entrepreneurship grant, in which 15 Indigenous leaders under the age of 35 will receive $2,500 each. Loblaw is also generously covering the cost of CCAB membership for all grantees each year. I look forward to seeing the impact this important investment in Indigenous entrepreneurs will have for the recipients, as well as for their communities and families." Paul-Emile McNab, Vice President, Business Development and Membership Experience at Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

Pride at Work Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Loblaw and are grateful for their investment into our cause. Our work empowers employers to build workplaces that celebrate all employees regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Loblaw's grant will support two programs: 1) THRIVE, which is designed to develop the next generation of Two-Spirit, queer and trans people managers and leaders, and 2) FLOURISH, which develops the skills required for 2SLGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group (ERG) leaders to be effective and successful in their roles. We appreciate this inspiring grant and are excited to see its impact on alleviating specific challenges that 2SLGBTQIA+ community members face in Canadian workplaces." Jose Patino-Gomez, Director of External Relations at Pride at Work Canada.

