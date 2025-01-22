Loblaw and Flashfood helped Canadians save over $50 million on groceries in 2024, delivering value while also reducing food waste

By using the Flashfood app, Loblaw customers have saved more than $238 million since 2019, and diverted nearly 86 million pounds of potential food waste from landfill

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Savvy Loblaw shoppers coast-to-coast have saved more than $50 million in 2024 on groceries – and over $238 million in the past 5 years! – simply by shopping on the Flashfood app. Flashfood is a marketplace that connects customers to great deals on fresh groceries and is available in 850 Loblaw grocery stores across Canada.

A photo of a Real Canadian Superstore colleague holding food in her hand while standing in front of the Flashfood fridge. (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations)

With the Flashfood app, shoppers save up to 50% off everyday essentials that are nearing their best-by date or where the store has excess inventory, including meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, and more. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating Loblaw grocery store.

Since initiating their partnership with Flashfood in 2019, Loblaw has diverted nearly 86 million pounds of potential food waste from landfill through the program – a major milestone, as Loblaw aims to send zero food to landfill by 2030.

"With the rising cost of living, Canadians are looking for more ways to save money. Last year alone, customers purchased more than 900,000 boxes of fresh produce at our stores through the Flashfood app," explained Jonathan Carroll, SVP, Superstore Operations and head of Loblaw's food waste reduction initiatives. "This partnership allows us to offer incredible value to our customers while taking meaningful action to reduce food waste. It's a win-win for our customers, our business, and the environment."

"Loblaw's commitment to sustainability and its expansive network of stores have been instrumental in the success of our partnership and our impact on Loblaw's communities," said Nicholas Bertram, CEO of Flashfood. "Together, we continue to deliver on our mission to connect families with more affordable groceries in Canada and reduce the amount of food going to landfills."

Launched at Maxi in 2019, Flashfood is now available in 850 Loblaw grocery stores and franchise locations across Canada, including select No Frills, Maxi, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Provigo and Dominion stores.

For all Loblaw and Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/locations/home.

To learn more about Loblaw's food waste reduction, visit https://www.loblaw.ca/en/food-waste/.

To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With over 1 billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is on a mission to feed families, not landfills. The app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices; reduces the amount of food going to landfills; and gives retailers a path to new shoppers and greater shopper loyalty. Flashfood is a remote-first B Corp Certified company currently partnered with more than 2,300 stores across 50 store banners, 31 states in the US and 10 provinces in Canada. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.

