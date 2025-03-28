Loblaw adds independent advisors to Patient Care and Quality Committee as it supports access to healthcare for Canadians

Committee provides enhanced oversight of patient care and quality that is separate from business management

BRAMPTON, ON, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of three external healthcare advisers to its Patient Care and Quality Committee ("the Committee") of the Board of Directors.

For two decades, pharmacists have been responding to an urgent need for more accessible healthcare. What began with administering flu shots in 2007, has become an important part of how Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacists are doing their part for patients who are increasingly turning to their local pharmacists for proven, convenient care for a growing number of specific acute and chronic conditions.

The Company is a strong supporter of universal access to care within Canada's single payor system. It is focused on continuing to adhere to the highest standards of care. The Committee takes its inspiration from public health systems across Canada and provides oversight, separate from business management, for quality improvement, risk management and incident response across Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw Pharmacies and Lifemark. It complements essential provincial regulatory oversight already in place in every jurisdiction in the country.

Formed in January 2025, the Committee will benefit from each of the newly appointed advisors' experience in quality care delivery:

Adalsteinn Brown, PhD: Currently Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, Dr. Brown has extensive experience in healthcare policy and governance, having previously served in the Ontario Ministry of Health where he drafted legislation governing health quality committees and co-chaired the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. [link to bio]

Dr. Susan Shaw: As Chief Medical Officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and formally Board Chair for the Saskatchewan Health Quality Council, Dr. Shaw is a recognized leader in healthcare quality improvement and patient safety. Her career spans academia, advocacy, and senior leadership roles. Dr. Shaw currently sits on the Board of the Saskatchewan Health Quality Council. [link to bio]

Dr. Andy Smith: Dr. Andy Smith is a surgeon and leader in colorectal cancer management, and has served as President and CEO of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre since 2007. His board experience includes the Toronto Academic Health Sciences Network, ORNGE, Public Health Ontario, HealthCareCAN, and Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners. [link to bio]

"The expertise and judgement these healthcare leaders bring to Loblaw's Patient Care and Quality Committee will directly benefit the millions of Canadians who increasingly count on their local pharmacist for care," said Galen G. Weston, Chair, Loblaw Board of Directors. "As the enhanced role of pharmacists continues to reduce pressure on Canada's primary care system, I want to thank them for agreeing to serve."

"The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, demanding we reinforce our commitment to patient well-being," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Our pharmacists have been highly responsive to changing needs of the health care system and the guidance from these independent advisors will be instrumental in shaping our practices and ensure we exceed the expectations of our patients."

