BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; "Loblaw") today announced Loblaw Inc.'s acquisition of technology and the related team from Eyereturn Marketing Inc., a subsidiary of Torstar Corporation. The transaction complements and strengthens Loblaw Media, the company's full-service digital marketing agency launched in 2019.

With this new technology and expertise, Loblaw Media can better connect brands and consumers online through targeted ad campaigns and promotions. It will reduce the company's reliance on third-party media technology to create and serve ad campaigns and be integrated into Loblaw Media's proprietary audience targeting and measurement platform.

"This acquisition is an important milestone for us, adding immediate capability and credibility to our growing media business," said Uwe Stueckmann, Loblaw's Chief Customer Officer. These team members are some of the best and brightest in the ad technology space. Together, we'll take Loblaw Media to the next level, delivering outstanding campaigns with meaningful insights for our clients and promotions for our customers."

Loblaw Media uses transaction-based insights to help brands plan and deliver more relevant campaigns, and to help deliver more relevant ads to customers. Loblaw is uniquely positioned in the media space due to its strong digital connection to customers. This is driven primarily by the company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, which provides Loblaw Media with specific, anonymized target audiences based on real in-store and online purchase histories.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the companies' stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® financial services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada's top consumer brands in Life Brand®, no name® and President's Choice®.

