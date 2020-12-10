LNG Canada Export Terminal Project -- Public Comments Invited on Proposed Changes to Conditions

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is proposing changes to conditions for the LNG Canada Export Terminal Project, which was approved in June 2015. The LNG Canada Export Terminal Project is a natural gas liquefaction facility and marine terminal located in the District of Kitimat, British Columbia.

The proposed changes to the conditions include revising the underwater noise thresholds and exclusion boundaries for the protection of marine mammals during construction. Conditions included in Decision Statements are put in place to mitigate the environmental effects of a project.

The Agency conducted an analysis of the environmental effects associated with the proposed changes. It is now asking the public and Indigenous groups to review its draft Analysis Report and comment on the proposed amendments to the conditions.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until January 25, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80038). Comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Information on alternative means of submitting comments is also available on the Registry.

The Agency will consider comments received in finalizing the proposed changes to the existing conditions set out in the Decision Statement for the project. If the Minister agrees with these changes, an amended Decision Statement will be issued to the proponent, LNG Canada Development Inc.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project and the post-decision phase, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

