Lumino Health Pharmacy, Provided by Pillway makes it easier than ever for Clients to take charge of their health

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - With nearly half of all Canadians taking a maintenance medication to treat a chronic condition, chances are you or someone you love is regularly visiting a pharmacy. Yet, 50 per cent of those prescribed maintenance medications don't take them properly1 – which can lead to serious health complications.

Introducing Lumino Health Pharmacy Provided by Pillway Introducing Lumino Health Pharmacy Provided by Pillway (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

To make it easier for Sun Life Clients to take charge of their health, Sun Life Health is introducing Lumino Health™ Pharmacy, provided by Pillway. Sun Life Clients will have the convenience of a pharmacist at their fingertips through the Lumino Health Pharmacy app. Lumino Health Pharmacy benefits include:

Access to connect with a live pharmacist by chat or a phone call.

Medications delivered right to your door. For most, medicines will arrive the same or next business day.

Personalized pre-packaging to help you take the right medications at the right time.

Ability to track usage, manage refills and receive important notifications directly through the app.

"Health is a top concern for Canadians and for those taking medications daily, it shouldn't be complicated. Lumino Health Pharmacy makes it effortless for our Clients to take charge of their health," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "Whether our Clients are juggling the demands of a young family, taking care of elderly parents or working long hours – we want to make it easier to access the care they need so they can live healthier lives."

Taking medications when and how they've been prescribed is critical to overall health and well-being. Medication adherence and having regular touchpoints with a pharmacist can go a long way in helping to keep people healthy and out of the hospital.

"Our mission at Pillway is to simplify medication management and empower individuals to live their healthiest lives. With Lumino Health Pharmacy, we're revolutionizing the way people access and manage their medications, making it quick and easy," said Lak Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Pillway. "By leveraging technology, we're modernizing the pharmacy experience, and we're thrilled to partner with Sun Life to serve even more Canadians."

Lumino Health Pharmacy will be launching to select Group Benefits Clients this summer. The service is expected to be rolled out to all Clients by the end of 2023. This is just one of the many options Sun Life Health is delivering to help Clients navigate, access, receive and integrate care. Sun Life Health is committed to our sustainability ambition to positively impact health and wellness outcomes for all.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Pillway

Pillway, a pioneering tech-first, full-service digital pharmacy, is revolutionizing today's traditional pharmacy model through the thoughtful use of technology. With a specialized focus on chronic disease management and individuals managing multiple medications per day, Pillway offers best-in-class service for all prescription medication needs. Their unique, connected platform seamlessly integrates doctors, pharmacists, and patients, providing a truly holistic healthcare experience that forms a full circle of care. Pillway's dedicated pharmacy care team proactively manages each patient throughout their entire healthcare journey, removing all guesswork from medication management. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and their multifaceted technology platform, Pillway delivers comprehensive end-to-end vertical integration across all pharmacy services, ensuring an unmatched and innovative healthcare experience for patients, pharmacists, and healthcare providers.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, Sun Life makes written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to the timing and expected benefits of the rollout of Lumino Health Pharmacy. These statements represent our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events and are not historical facts, and remain subject to change. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Information about forward-looking statements and risk factors relating to the Company are set out in our MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2023 and in SLF Inc.'s other annual and interim regulatory filings filed with Canadian securities regulators or furnished to U.S. securities regulators, which are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

Sun Life does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations Contacts:

Gannon Loftus

Director, Corporate Communications

Sun Life

T. 647-228-8244

[email protected]

Jas Binning

Director, Marketing

Pillway

T. 416-901-1227 ext. 207

[email protected]

________________________________ 1 Medavie BC "Medication non-adherence: Tackling the "elephant in the room", JMCP "Examination of the Link Between Medication Adherence and Use of Mail-Order Pharmacies in Chronic Disease States" ™ Used under license by Simpill Health Group Inc.

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada