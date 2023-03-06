Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) returns after a three-year hiatus of the tournament

Nipissing First Nation and Hydro One mark seven-day countdown to the tournament where more than 2,400 Indigenous youth will lace up their skates

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament, hosted by Nipissing First Nation and presented by Hydro One, is set to kick off in seven days after being cancelled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 49th annual Little Native Hockey League tournament (Little NHL) will take place in Mississauga at the Iceland Arena, from March 12-16, 2023, with more than 2,400 youth between 5 – 17 years old participating from Indigenous communities in Ontario. The Little NHL was created to build inclusivity in hockey for Indigenous players and focuses on supporting communities and young players through safe play.

"Nipissing First Nation is honoured to host and celebrate our theme 'All Nations, One Family' with thousands of youth and families together to play with pride and showcase their communities, and we are grateful to Hydro One for generously supporting this tradition that creates so many lasting memories and friendships," said Chief Scott McLeod, Nipissing First Nation.

"Hydro One is pleased to partner with Nipissing First Nation as we all return to this exciting tournament that celebrates family, community, and friendship. Sport, teamwork, and inclusion builds confidence and helps develop leaders," said Penny Favel, Vice President, Indigenous Relations, Hydro One. "The tournament showcases the talent of the athletes, coaches and volunteers across Indigenous communities in the province."

Through its community investment program, Hydro One focuses on building safe communities in Ontario, and directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. The company also supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include The ACT Foundation and Coaches Association of Ontario.

