LITTLE GOLD, YT, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Little Gold Creek port of entry will open for the summer season on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Seasonal hours of operation will be from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time, seven days a week. The port is scheduled to remain open until Monday, September 15, 2025.

Adverse weather conditions are a significant factor in the area and may impact the opening and closing dates. Travellers should note that the time in the Yukon (Pacific Daylight Time) is one hour ahead of the time in Alaska during the summer season. Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services or call 1-800-461-9999 for the latest information.

The Little Gold Creek port of entry provides access to miners, tourists and area residents who travel between Alaska and Canada . It is the most northern border crossing in North America . Last summer season, more than 11,600 travellers entered Canada at this border crossing.





All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada . Returning residents should have receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada . If you've purchased goods in the U.S. and are bringing them into Canada , you may have to pay a 25% surtax in addition to regular duties and taxes. For residents of Canada , this surtax applies only to goods exceeding your personal exemptions limit. Consult the lists of products surtaxed as of March 4 , as of March 13 , and April 9 (U.S.-made vehicles). Visit the CBSA website for more details on how these surtaxes apply at the border.





