LITTLE GOLD, YT, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Little Gold Creek port of entry in the Yukon is scheduled to close for the season on September 15, at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Due to harsh winter weather conditions, the Little Gold Creek port of entry is open seasonally and operates from the Friday of the Victoria Day long weekend to September 15 each year. Travellers can use the Beaver Creek port of entry as an alternative during the seasonal closure.

The Little Gold Creek port of entry is located 105 km from Dawson City on the Top of the World Highway. It is the most northern border crossing in North America.





The Little Gold Creek port of entry provides access to miners, tourists and area residents who travel between Alaska and Canada. Between May 19 and September 5, 2024, 10,997 travellers entered Canada at Little Gold Creek.





The port of entry is scheduled to reopen on May 16, 2025. Adverse weather conditions are a significant factor in the area and may impact the port's operation. Travellers should note that during the summer season, the time in Yukon is one hour ahead of the time in Alaska. Travellers are encouraged to visit CBSA's Directory of Offices and Services for the latest information or call 1-800-461-9999.

