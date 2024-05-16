Little Gold Creek port of entry opening delayed due to weather conditions

LITTLE GOLD, YT, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Little Gold Creek port of entry is expected to open on May 19.

As the Top of the World Highway remained closed longer than anticipated due to weather conditions, access to the port of entry was delayed, making it impossible to open on May 17 as originally planned. CBSA staff and contractors have now accessed the site and are preparing the facility for an expected opening on May 19.

The Little Gold Creek port of entry provides access to miners, tourists and area residents who travel between Alaska and Canada . It is the most northern border crossing in North America . Last summer season, more than 11,000 travellers entered Canada at this border crossing.





, seven days a week. The port is scheduled to close on . Adverse weather conditions are a significant factor in the area and may impact the port's operation. Travellers should note that during the summer season the time in Yukon is one hour ahead of the time in Alaska . Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services or call 1-800-461-9999 for the latest information.

