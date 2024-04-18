TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and Milton by-elections have closed, and a full list of candidates for each electoral district is now available at elections.on.ca. In total, there are eight candidates and eight political parties running in Lambton—Kent—Middlesex, and nine candidates and seven parties that will appear on the ballot for Milton.

Voter information cards are on their way to registered electors. While these cards are not required for voting, eligible voters are encouraged to confirm, update, or add their information to the Register at vreg.registertovoteon.ca by April 22 so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote.

Voters can also create an account on the Elections Ontario app, where they can access the full list of candidates and a scannable version of their voter information card.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in these by-elections. To vote in person before election day, voters can cast their ballot at their returning office until May 1 or during advance voting at additional voting locations.

More information about the Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and Milton by-elections, including when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, is available at elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

April 3 to 26 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on April 26 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.







– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. April 4 to May 1 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on May 1 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.







Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. April 21 to 26 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations.







– Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. April 21 to May 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.







– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. May 2 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

May 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect.







– Political advertising blackout in effect. May 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152