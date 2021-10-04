Lise Dion Partners with GSK for Exclusive Comedy Experience Rions en action avec Lise Dion to Launch Voltaren's New Over-the-counter Availability

"The pandemic has limited people's movement and connection with their loved ones. Walking and comedy are two experiences that bring people together; movement allows you to connect with the people you cherish most," said Lise Dion. "When Voltaren approached me with the idea behind the walkup comedy show, I immediately started imagining the possibilities to get people moving – giving them some fun surprises along the way and tickets to one of my upcoming standup shows!"

To enter the contest for a chance to win a spot to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event, Quebec residents over 18 years old are invited to gather up to 3 of their friends and family, and record and share a 30-second video explaining how Rions en action avec Lise Dion will help them regain the Joy of Movement and reconnect with loved ones. At the end of the experience, each Winner will also receive 4 tickets to one of Lise Dion's upcoming standup comedy shows in theatres in Quebec. For full contest entry details, please visit: www.concoursvoltaren.dja.com

Rions en action avec Lise Dion presented by Voltaren wants to help consumers regain the pleasure of getting together in the great outdoors while enjoying pain-free movement. "To celebrate Voltaren Emulgel Back & Muscle Pain and Joint Pain Regular Strength products' new over-the-counter availability in Quebec, we wanted to do something creative. 'The Joy of Movement' is much more than a tagline, it's our brand's purpose. It defines who we are, what we do, and everything we strive to achieve. It is a promise to our consumers and a constant reminder to ourselves that we don't only relieve acute pain, we encourage Quebecers to discover the Joy of Movement," stated Amrita Maharajh, Senior Brand Manager for Voltaren at GSK. "We're delighted to collaborate with Lise on the walkup comedy show. We knew immediately that she was the best partner and fit for us."

Voltaren Emulgel Back & Muscle Pain and Joint Pain Regular Strength will be available on the shelves in the pain relief aisle at drug stores and mass grocery retail stores with pharmacies including Pharmaprix, Uniprix, Familiprix, Brunet, Jean Coutu, Walmart and Costco.

About Voltaren

Voltaren is the #1 doctor and #1 pharmacist recommended brand in the Topical Analgesics category in Canada. Voltaren is a clinically proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) gel used for relief of pain associated with recent (acute), localized muscle or joint injury. Applied right where it hurts to help relieve pain and reduce inflammation, Voltaren is used around the world as an effective and convenient topical alternative for treating muscle, back and joint pain. It is the #1 selling topical pain reliever in Canada and comes in 4 products: Voltaren Emulgel Back & Muscle Pain, Voltaren Emulgel Extra Strength, Voltaren Emulgel Joint Pain Regular Strength and Voltaren Emulgel Joint Pain Extra Strength. To be sure this product is right for you, always read and follow the label. For further information, please visit www.voltaren.ca

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com.

About Lise Dion

With a career in comedy and acting spanning over 30 years, Lise Dion is one of Quebec's most beloved comedians. To mark Lise's 25th career anniversary in 2013, she was awarded a plaque for the occasion, highlighting the sale of one million tickets – an almost unprecedented feat for a Quebec artist. She launched her fourth one-woman show in 2018 called Chu rendue là, which won the prize for the Best-Selling Comedy Show of the Year at the 2019 Gala des Olivier. With nearly 200,000 tickets sold, the show will be presented until December 2023.

