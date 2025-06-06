PIIRC serves as a catalyst for innovation by supporting interdisciplinary research and real-world evidence generation focused on improving vaccine access, delivery and education.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - GSK is proud to announce a $300,000 investment in the Pharmacy Innovation in Immunization Research Collaborative (PIIRC), a new national initiative led by the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo. This groundbreaking initiative reflects a shared commitment to expanding the role of pharmacy in Canada's immunization landscape and improving equitable access to vaccines across the country.

Immunization has never been more critical. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the life-saving power of vaccines and demonstrated the essential role that pharmacists and pharmacies play in public health. Pharmacy teams have administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccines in Canada alone. Yet, there remains untapped potential to leverage the country's 11,000+ pharmacies as accessible, community-based hubs for broader immunization services. PIIRC aims to close that gap.

Launched by the largest clinical pharmacy practice research group in Canada, PIIRC serves as a catalyst for innovation by supporting interdisciplinary research and real-world evidence generation focused on improving vaccine access, delivery and education. The initiative brings together researchers from the University of Waterloo, national and international collaborators, policymakers and stakeholders across healthcare and industry to advance pharmacy-based immunization strategies.

"As a global leader in vaccines, we believe in harnessing science and partnerships to tackle the world's most pressing health challenges," said Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada. "Through our founding partnership with PIIRC, we are investing not only in research, but in the future of vaccine delivery in Canada—one that is more accessible, equitable, and community-centred."

Transforming Immunization Through Pharmacy Innovation

The objective of PIIRC is to re-imagine the role of pharmacy in immunization—from vaccine administration to health education, monitoring, and system design. Areas of research will include:

Expanding the role of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians as vaccine educators, facilitators, and immunizers

Overcoming barriers to access, especially among rural residents, older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and other underserved populations

Leveraging digital health tools and technology to support clinical decision-making and personalized outreach

Countering vaccine misinformation through evidence-based communication strategies and resources for healthcare providers

Conducting economic analyses to examine the cost-effectiveness and public health value of pharmacy-based vaccine services

Implementing science methodologies to ensure successful and scalable solutions across regions and populations

This work will be supported by the School's extensive expertise in pharmacy practice research, health systems design, health economics, public policy, behavioural science, and communication strategies.

"As a leader in clinical pharmacy practice research and community pharmacy innovation, the University of Waterloo's School of Pharmacy continues to push boundaries," said Andrea Edginton, Hallman Director, School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo. "PIIRC is a natural evolution of our work in immunization, and GSK's partnership will accelerate breakthroughs that improve public health both in Canada and globally."

Impact Beyond the Lab

In addition to funding innovative research, GSK's investment will also:

Provide funding to support new interdisciplinary projects with direct policy and practice implications

Train the next generation of immunization researchers, including PharmD students, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows

Facilitate enhanced access to real-world pharmacy data to monitor vaccine uptake and identify areas for intervention

Establish a network of community pharmacies engaged in research, data collection and pilot projects

Enable regular knowledge translation activities to ensure research is informed by and disseminated to industry, government and community stakeholders

Support the creation of an Advisory Board that includes voices from pharmaceutical and insurance companies, regulators, pharmacy associations and the public

Strategic Alignment with Public Health and Policy

This investment directly supports the Ontario Life Sciences Strategy by demonstrating private sector leadership in supporting community-based immunization services. By investing in evidence that shows how pharmacy can help achieve broader public health goals—including for future vaccine program rollouts such as RSV—GSK is playing a critical role in advancing both healthcare outcomes and policy development.

"Our support for PIIRC is not just about generating data; it's about making a meaningful contribution to the future of healthcare," added Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada. "We're proud to stand alongside the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy in driving innovative, patient-centred immunization strategies that reflect our mission to get ahead of disease together and our commitment to doing what's right for communities and for public health."

Why Waterloo and Why Now?

The University of Waterloo's collaborative ethos, track record of external partnerships and commitment to impact make it an ideal home for PIIRC. The University creates substantial opportunities for high-impact partnerships that bridge the gap between research and application.

PIIRC helps shape policy and guides decision-making with timely, actionable evidence that reflects the realities of patients, pharmacists and public health professionals. GSK's early and decisive investment solidifies its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the pharmacy space and a partner of choice in advancing vaccine innovation.

About the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy

The School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo is home to Canada's largest clinical pharmacy practice research group and is at the forefront of pharmacy innovation. Through interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration, the School is advancing pharmacy's role in improving health systems and patient outcomes.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.ca.gsk.com/en-ca.

