The $230,000, two-year GSK fellowship represents a significant investment in supporting community-based research to address persistent barriers to vaccination, such as historical mistrust in health systems and systemic social inequities. Addressing these barriers is critical for building trust in public health systems and ensuring equitable vaccine access.

The initiative is expected to have far-reaching implications for health outcomes in Nova Scotia and beyond by enhancing vaccination policies, programs, and practices that directly benefit the communities involved and are nationally generalizable.

Dr. Moss emphasises the importance of understanding the unique challenges faced by disadvantaged communities, highlighting the need for tailored solutions that address diverse healthcare needs on a community level. "There is no one size that fits all," says Dr. Moss. "We need to make sure that we understand all elements of the healthcare system that have disadvantaged communities, and work community by community to ensure the diversity of needs are addressed."

GSK is deeply committed to improving health equity and supporting innovative research that addresses the unique needs of diverse communities. By collaborating with Dalhousie University and CCfV to support Dr. Moss's work, GSK aims to contribute to the development of more inclusive and effective public health strategies.

Moss's research approach involves partnering with diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, African Nova Scotians, immigrants and newcomers, individuals experiencing unstable housing, sex and gender minorities, and those lacking access to primary care, to co-develop solutions that enhance vaccine uptake and acceptance. This integrated approach unites researchers and community members to create new public health research models that directly address community needs in practical, sustainable ways rooted in lived experiences.

"Supporting researchers like Dr. Moss is essential for creating a more equitable healthcare landscape," says Dr. Bryan Tennant, Scientific Director, GSK Canada. "Her work in engaging communities and developing tailored health solutions aligns perfectly with GSK's ethos of putting patients at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the vaccines and healthcare they need. We are excited to see the positive impact this fellowship will have on public health in Nova Scotia and beyond."

Current research funded by the award includes a national mixed-methods study developing a framework for engaging youth in research on structural determinants of youth health; a digital health literacy tool co-designed with young men who have sex with men to support informed HPV vaccine decisions; and a Nova Scotia-based initiative adapting national immunization coverage tools to identify and address gaps in childhood vaccination among equity-deserving populations.

"Dalhousie University is proud to celebrate Dr. Stephana Julia Moss as the recipient of the GSK Vaccinology and Health Equity Fellowship Award," says Dr. David Anderson, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University. "We commend Dr. Moss's outstanding community-focused research and thank GSK for their vital support. Together, this work will strengthen health equity and advance real-world impact in Nova Scotia and beyond."

Retaining highly qualified researchers like Dr. Moss is crucial for Nova Scotia's long-term health research capacity and innovation. This fellowship strengthens the province's leadership in public health research and reflects Dalhousie's strategic priority to create a health system rooted in equity, inclusion, and real-world impact.

About the Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV)

The Canadian Center for Vaccinology (CCfV) is a collaboration of IWK Health, Nova Scotia Health, and Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. CCfV serves as a critical academic pipeline for Canadian vaccine priorities - from developing promising new vaccine candidates to applied public health research supporting timely decision-making. For additional information, visit ccfv.ca.

About Dalhousie University

Dalhousie University is Atlantic Canada's leading research-intensive university. Located in the heart of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an Agricultural Campus in Truro/Bible Hill, Dalhousie is a truly national and international university, with more than half of the university's 20,000-plus students coming from outside the province. Dal's 6,000 faculty and staff foster a diverse, purpose-driven community that spans 13 faculties and conducts more than $181 million in research annually. Part of a cluster identified as one of the world's top international centres in ocean research, the university proudly celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2018.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.ca.

