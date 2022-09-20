Lisa LaFlamme, Jann Arden, Lana Payne, Humaira Habib, Mark MacKinnon confirmed as hosts and speakers at Journalists for Human Rights' annual gala Night for Rights 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is pleased to announce its speakers and sponsors for its annual gala Night for Rights 2022, taking place at Evergreen Brick Works, Toronto on Thursday, September 29.

"At this year's gala, JHR is celebrating 20 years of mobilizing media to change lives," said JHR Executive Director Rachel Pulfer. "For two decades, we have worked hard to empower journalists in over 30 countries to speak truth to power and demand change where it is needed in their communities. For this reason, we are deeply honoured to have JHR ambassador Lisa LaFlamme and the extraordinary singer-actor-activist Jann Arden as hosts. We have an incredible line-up of speakers for the night and are so grateful to our sponsors for supporting us on this occasion."

Hosted by Lisa LaFlamme and Jann Arden, Night For Rights 2022 will feature The Globe & Mail Special International Correspondent Mark MacKinnon as the keynote speaker. MacKinnon will talk about the important role of journalists in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Afghan journalist Humaira Habib will also join him in underscoring why it's important to protect Afghan voices at a time when media freedom is all but non-existent in Afghanistan.

JHR also looks forward to hearing from newly elected Unifor President Lana Payne, who will grace the stage to speak about her journey from journalism to union leadership and share her vision for the future of worker rights in Canada and beyond.

JHR is also excited to share the perspectives of our program managers in the field, including Moro Siaka Diallo in Mali, Mustapha Dumbaya in Kenya, Prince Murhala in Democratic Republic of Congo, Nozha bin Mohammed in Tunisia, and Siyabulela Mandela in South Africa.

JHR is grateful to our Presenting Sponsor Google News Initiative for their lead support of the Night For Rights gala.

We also thank Partner Sponsors Accenture, CBC, Global News, The Globe and Mail, Navigator, and Unifor and Gold Sponsors CTV News, The Logic, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, New Gold Inc., and Power Corporation of Canada for their support of the gala this year. We are also grateful to Audi for coming on board as a Distinguished Supporter this year.

JHR would also like to thank The Canadian Press, Postmedia and YBIMC for serving as the official publicity sponsors of the event. Great thanks also to our Hospitality Sponsors, Better Rhodes, Bruce Ashley Group, Campari Group, Ceder's, Innis & Gunn, Nederburg Wines, and Labatt.

Last year the event raised more than $300,000 in support of JHR's rights-based journalism programming as well as our ongoing emergency evacuation work from Afghanistan. This year, with an expected turnout of 400 guests from Canada's media, tech, corporate and government sectors, JHR targets raising $450,000.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 20 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with over 19,000 journalists around the world. Currently, JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca

