A new indulgence from Lindt brings the irresistibly smooth, melting chocolate experience to Vegans across Canada

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent national survey conducted by Lindt reveals that 93 per cent of Canadian vegans crave foods from their pre-vegan days – with milk chocolate topping the list as one of the most common temptations (78 per cent). In fact, nearly half (47 per cent) admit to occasionally indulging in regular milk chocolate, compromising their vegan lifestyle to indulge in a familiar and nostalgic product. To meet this yearning for indulgence, Lindt & Sprüngli is proud to announce its newest innovation: LINDOR Vegan Truffles – a luxurious new offering crafted with oat-based chocolate, delivering the signature irresistibly smooth-melting centre Canadians know and love.

LINDOR Vegan Truffles, available in Original Chocolate and Dark Chocolate, bring Lindt’s signature smooth-melting experience to an oat-based format for the first time. (CNW Group/Lindt & Sprüngli)

LINDOR Vegan Truffles, created for those who enjoy a vegan lifestyle or are simply looking for an elevated indulgence, re-create the nostalgic experience of milk chocolate in an oat-based format, delivering a crave-worthy chocolate moment, no compromise needed.

Crafted with premium ingredients and Lindt's signature craftsmanship, the LINDOR Vegan Truffles are available in two irresistible flavours:

LINDOR Vegan Original Chocolate Truffles : A luxurious oat-based chocolate shell with a delectably smooth centre, delivering the classic taste of milk chocolate.

A luxurious oat-based chocolate shell with a delectably smooth centre, delivering the classic taste of milk chocolate. LINDOR Vegan Dark Chocolate Truffles: A rich dark chocolate with a velvety filling, perfect for those who love to indulge in something intense yet smooth.

Sold in 120g bags and individually wrapped, LINDOR Vegan Truffles are ideal for sharing, gifting or simply savouring on your own.

Crafted by Lindt's expert Maître Chocolatiers, each truffle reflects more than 175 years of Swiss chocolate-making heritage and a commitment to innovation without compromising on quality or taste.

More facts from the survey:

73 per cent of vegans would be thrilled to discover a vegan-friendly chocolate that perfectly replicates the taste of dairy milk chocolate, demonstrating strong consumer demand for indulgent vegan options.

76 per cent of vegans believe indulging in delicious vegan offerings is an important aspect of self-care, underscoring the emotional connection between indulgence and well-being.

Younger generations of vegans report missing milk chocolate the most, with Gen Z (84 per cent) most likely to miss milk chocolate, followed by Millennials (80 per cent).

For more information about Lindt's Vegan offerings or to find a Lindt Chocolate Shop near you, visit www.lindt.ca.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Kilchberg, Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022.

About the Survey

A total of 724 Canadian adults who follow a vegan diet were surveyed online by Burson between April 21 and 25, 2025. Participants were recruited from Cint's panel and screened to confirm they were currently following a vegan diet. The sample was weighted by region to align with the population distribution reported in the 2021 Canadian Census. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20.

