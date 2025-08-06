Lindt & Sprüngli Unveils EXCELLENCE Fusion: A New Chocolate Innovation Delivering Two Taste Experiences in One

EXCELLENCE Fusion combines premium dark chocolate with milk or white chocolate, proving contrast can create harmony

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Lindt & Sprüngli, a global leader in premium chocolate, is proud to announce the launch of EXCELLENCE Fusion, an innovation that delivers two taste experiences in one luxurious tablet. Crafted by Lindt's world-renowned Maître Chocolatiers, EXCELLENCE Fusion pairs premium dark chocolate with a delicate layer of milk or white chocolate, offering a more approachable take on bold dark chocolate, without compromising indulgence. It's not Dark. It's not White. It's Fusion.

Research shows that while dark chocolate is growing in popularity, many Canadians still find it too bitter or intense. Fusion offers something new to chocolate lovers - a tablet that is layered, balanced and crafted to satisfy adventurous palates and those who simply want something new and indulgent. Just like the belief that opposites attract, Fusion proves that unexpected pairings can lead to something unexpectedly yet deliciously harmonious.

Known for its commitment to quality, sophisticated flavour profiles and uncompromising craftsmanship, EXCELLENCE continues to innovate with Fusion by offering a product that brings new depth and complexity to the chocolate experience.

Each square of EXCELLENCE Fusion is intentionally layered to offer two distinct taste experiences depending on how it's enjoyed, whether the boldness of dark chocolate leads or the creaminess of milk or white comes through first. The result is a smooth, complex and satisfying moment of chocolate indulgence.

The EXCELLENCE Fusion line is now available in two finely crafted flavour combinations:

A third flavour, 85% Cacao with Sea Salt & Milk, will arrive this fall.

Available in a 100g format, each bar is ideal for anyone looking to savour a premium chocolate experience. Immerse yourself in the world of EXCELLENCE and discover this and other premium Lindt creations at www.lindt.ca, your local Lindt Chocolate Shop or at select major retailers.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Kilchberg, Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022.

