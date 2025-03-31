Innovative game invites Canadians to search for hidden bunnies and hop out with a coupon

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - This Easter, Lindt & Sprüngli is making easter moments magical for Canadian families and elevating their traditions with a playful twist on the beloved Easter egg hunt. Introducing GOLD BUNNY hide and seek, a magical Easter game that invites Canadians to step into a magical world this Easter. The Lindt GOLD BUNNY has been a cherished part of Easter since 1952, and recognizing the importance of creating meaningful moments for families, Lindt has developed this interactive game for Canadians to engage with and establish meaningful connections with this beloved Easter icon.

Using their smartphones, families can search for bunnies hiding inside their magical home, and hop out with a coupon applicable on the beloved GOLD BUNNY and products available at Lindt.ca and Lindt Chocolate Shops across Canada. Accessible via QR codes found on https://lindt-gold-bunny.ca/, this engaging experience brings a modern touch to Easter traditions while encouraging families to create new memories together.

Consumers can access the GOLD BUNNY hide and seek game by scanning QR codes found in Lindt retails stores, social channels, newsletter and at https://lindt-gold-bunny.ca/. Once they enter the game experience, they can begin their search for hidden bunnies and hop out with a coupon, which is valid until May 11th, 2025. Consumers can also participate in an interactive selfie camera to take a photo with GOLD BUNNY.

At the heart of Lindt's Easter collection remains the beloved GOLD BUNNY, which the world has welcomed into their homes as a part of their Easter traditions for over 70 years. Expertly crafted from creamy hollow milk chocolate, the iconic GOLD BUNNY is wrapped in signature gold foil, tied with a red ribbon, and adorned with a golden bell. Whether tucked into an Easter basket, hidden during an egg hunt or shared at family gatherings, the GOLD BUNNY continues to be a cherished part of Easter traditions.

In addition to the GOLD BUNNY hide and seek game, Lindt is introducing three exciting new products to its Easter lineup, each designed to elevate seasonal traditions and delight chocolate lovers of all ages. These new offerings showcase Lindt's 175 years of expertise in crafting exceptional Swiss chocolate and its commitment to creating memorable moments for families.

GOLD BUNNY Salted Caramel Chocolate Easter Bunny: Crafted from smooth salted caramel milk chocolate, this luxurious twist on the classic GOLD BUNNY comes elegantly wrapped in gold foil with a blue ribbon and signature golden bell. Perfect for gifting, Easter baskets, or festive décor, it's a treat that brings joy to every chocolate lover.

GOLD BUNNY Milk Chocolate Bar: Made with Lindt's signature creamy milk chocolate, this delightful bar features the iconic GOLD BUNNY surrounded by intricately moulded Easter designs like eggs and carrots. Wrapped in vibrant, festive packaging, it's perfect for sharing, gifting, or adding magic to your celebrations.

LINDOR Easter Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch (180g): Now available in a larger size, these individually wrapped mini eggs combine creamy milk chocolate shells with irresistibly smooth melting centres. Ideal for egg hunts, festive baskets, or simply savoring together, they bring indulgence and joy to every Easter moment.

For more information about Lindt's Easter collection or to find a Lindt Chocolate Shop near you, visit www.lindt.ca/en/stores.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Kilchberg, Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022.

