Limestone Boat Company Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Telfer Hanson, Chairman, The Limestone Boat Company Limited (the "Company") (TSXV: BOAT) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes Limestone Boat Company to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:BOAT)

The Limestone Boat Company Limited is a North American designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial powerboats. Limestone is a heritage brand with a 35-year legacy, renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing and durability. Crafted in a centrally-located manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Limestone features an evolved and expanded product line that will appeal to a growing number of boaters coast to coast. For more information visit: limestoneboats.com 

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Bill Mitoulas, 800-720-2395, [email protected]

