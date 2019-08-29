Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 7

Women's wheelchair basketball team to play for spot in gold-medal game

Mitch McIntyre to play for bronze in wheelchair tennis

Boccia, Para badminton action commences

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Thursday's schedule at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games will see two sports commence with their first days of action while others are nearing the end of competition with semifinals in wheelchair basketball and goalball. Here's a look at what's coming up for the Canadian Parapan Am Team on Day 7:

Canada needs a win in the women's wheelchair basketball semifinals to secure its spot in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Requiring a Top 2 finish to qualify, a win means the team is in. They'll face off against Brazil at 6:30 p.m. local time / 7:30 p.m. ET for a place in the gold-medal game. Brazil went 2-1 in preliminary play, finishing second in its group while Canada currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record.

HOW TO WATCH

Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.

Live Stream Schedule for August 29:

10 a.m. ET – Para swimming Day 5 preliminaries

10 a.m. ET – Para badminton, Day 1

4 p.m. ET – Para swimming Day 5 finals

7:30 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Brazil, Wheelchair Basketball, Semifinals (WOMEN)

