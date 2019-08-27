Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 5

Canada to face USA for gold in wheelchair rugby

Round-robin play wraps up in wheelchair basketball

Sitting volleyball teams to compete in semifinals

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Parapan Am Team is guaranteed to add at least one medal to its total on Tuesday, with the wheelchair rugby team going for gold. Other podium opportunities on the schedule lie in Para athletics, Para cycling, and Para swimming, while several team sports start to look ahead at the medal rounds. Here's a look at what's coming up at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games on Day 5:

A gold medal and a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are on the line for Canada's wheelchair rugby team on Tuesday. The squad will face the United States in the final at 12 p.m. local time / 1 p.m. ET . This is a repeat of the Toronto 2015 gold-medal game, a nail biter in which Canada came out on top. The Canadians will be looking for the same result in Lima and hope to reverse the score from their 54-51 round-robin loss to the Americans on the weekend. A win would give Canada a berth in next year's Paralympic Games, while a loss would mean the nation has to play in a last-chance qualifier.



and pilot , and pilot , and and pilot ) competing in the time trial and C4 racer in the individual pursuit. All three tandems captured a medal on day one – totaling one gold and two silvers – and they'll be hoping for more of the same. Medal races start at local time. In the second-to-last day of Para athletics competition, Rio 2016 Paralympian and Toronto 2015 gold medallist Jennifer Brown competes in her first event of the Games, the F38 discus. Guillaume Ouellet , gold medallist in the 5000m earlier in the week, will aim for his second medal of the Games in the T13 1500m . Others in action include Amanda Rummery , Zachary Gingras , Ben Brown , Madison Wilson-Walker , Harrison Orpe , and Sarah Mickey .



(two golds), (one gold), and (one bronze) will hit the pool again for the backstroke. , , , , , , and will also be in action. In wheelchair tennis, Rob Shaw – the world No. 9 and No. 2 seed here in Lima – will commence his quest for the podium in the quad division with a quarterfinal duel versus Chile's Pablo Araya , while teammate Mitch McIntyre will take on Peruvian Martin Ordonez in his singles match. Quad tennis is making its Parapan Am Games debut here in Lima . Meanwhile, men's division players Thomas Venos and Jonathan Tremblay are teaming up and will face top-seeded Argentines Gustavo Fernandez and Agustin Ledesma in the doubles quarterfinals.

HOW TO WATCH

Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.

Live Stream Schedule for August 27:

9 a.m. ET – Canada vs. Mexico, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (WOMEN)

10 a.m. ET – Para swimming Day 3 preliminaries

1 p.m. ET – Canada vs. USA, Wheelchair Rugby, FINAL

4 p.m. ET – Para athletics Day 4 competition

4 p.m. ET – Para swimming Day 3 finals

9:45 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Argentina, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (MEN)

About the Canadian Parapan Am Team: Canada is represented by 151 athletes competing in 13 sports at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, taking place August 23 to September 1.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

