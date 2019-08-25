Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 3

Para swimmers to hit the pool for first time

Wheelchair rugby to wrap up round-robin play

Both men's and women's basketball teams in action

LIMA, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Sunday will be another busy day for the Canadian Parapan Am Team at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, with Para swimming joining the schedule while important preliminary games continue for many Canadian squads. Here's a look at what's coming up on Day 3:

Canada will have an eye on the semifinals in wheelchair rugby with its last two round-robin games on Sunday. The nation is currently 3-0 and will open the day with a 10 a.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET game versus Chile . Then, Canada will take on the other undefeated team of the competition, the United States , in its final game of the preliminary round at 3 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET . Four years ago, Canada beat the U.S. in the gold-medal game in tightly-contested battle so this match-up should be a good test before potentially meeting again with a medal on the line.

will have an eye on the semifinals in wheelchair rugby with its last two round-robin games on Sunday. The nation is currently 3-0 and will open the day with a local time / game versus . Then, will take on the other undefeated team of the competition, , in its final game of the preliminary round at local time / . Four years ago, beat the U.S. in the gold-medal game in tightly-contested battle so this match-up should be a good test before potentially meeting again with a medal on the line. It will be another busy day at the track. Liam Stanley will be going for his second medal of the Games in the T37 400m , a day after winning silver in the 1500m . Shot putter Greg Stewart , currently ranked No. 2 in the world in his F46 class, will also be aiming for a podium. Others in action include: Thomas Normandeau , Amanda Rummery , David Johnson , Gaerrisen Freeland, Ben Brown , and Kyle Whitehouse .

will be going for his second medal of the Games in the T37 , a day after winning silver in the . Shot putter , currently ranked No. 2 in the world in his F46 class, will also be aiming for a podium. Others in action include: , , , Gaerrisen Freeland, , and . The Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team begins its important quest to qualify for Tokyo 2020 with an opening duel versus Colombia at 4:15 p.m. local time / 5:15 p.m. ET . The team must finish in the Top 3 to earn a place at next year's Paralympic Games. The women also continue their Lima 2019 tournament on Sunday, with a game against Argentina in the evening.

2020 with an opening duel versus at local time / . The team must finish in the Top 3 to earn a place at next year's Paralympic Games. The women also continue their 2019 tournament on Sunday, with a game against in the evening. The pool will be a busy place as Para swimming begins competition with a full slate of events. Canada will have a young group of swimmers making waves in Lima , all of whom are entering their first major Games event. The preliminary races begin at 9 a.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET followed by the finals that get underway at 5 p.m. local time / 6 p.m. ET . Swimmers to race will include: Caleb Arndt , Clemence Pare , Nicholas Bennett , Tyson MacDonald , Angela Marina , Emma Grace Van Dyk , Ariana Hunsicker , and Myriam Soliman .

will have a young group of swimmers making waves in , all of whom are entering their first major Games event. The preliminary races begin at local time / followed by the finals that get underway at local time / . Swimmers to race will include: , , , , , , , and . In wheelchair tennis, Canada's top-ranked men's player Thomas Venos (world No. 81) will take the court for his second-round match in singles action. He will take on Brazil's Gustavo Silva , ranked world No. 49. In other racquet sports, Para table tennis is turning its attention to the team event with two pairs: Steven Dunn & Peter Isherwood and Ian Kent & Curtis Caron .

top-ranked men's player (world No. 81) will take the court for his second-round match in singles action. He will take on , ranked world No. 49. In other racquet sports, Para table tennis is turning its attention to the team event with two pairs: & and & . Sitting volleyball continues with three games on Sunday. The men open at 9 a.m. local time against Costa Rica , followed by the women at 5 p.m. opposite Peru , and the men again at 9 p.m. versus Brazil . The men will look to keep up their strong play (2-0 after day one) while the women are seeking their first win.

local time against , followed by the women at opposite , and the men again at versus . The men will look to keep up their strong play (2-0 after day one) while the women are seeking their first win. Sunday will be the first day of goalball action. The women face Brazil to start the competition at 10 a.m. local time before the men kick off against the U.S. at 3 p.m. local time.

HOW TO WATCH

Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports .

Live Stream Schedule for August 25:

10 a.m. ET – Para swimming Day 1 preliminaries

11 a.m. ET – Canada vs. Chile, Wheelchair Rugby, Round Robin

4 p.m. ET – Canada vs. USA, Wheelchair Rugby, Round Robin

4 p.m. ET – Para athletics Day 2 competition

5:15 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Colombia, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (MEN)

6 p.m. ET – Para swimming Day 1 finals

9:45 p.m. ET – Canada vs. Argentina, Wheelchair Basketball, Round Robin (WOMEN)

MEDIA RESOURCES

*Photos are available at photos.paralympic.ca (sign up for an account). Photos are free for editorial use with credit to Canadian Paralympic Committee.

*To access all flash quotes, please click here.

*To access athlete bios and the complete Canadian Parapan Am Team list, please click here.

*Video highlights, broadcast b-roll, and interview footage are available upon request at digital@paralympic.ca.

Follow @CDNParalympics for the most up-to-date news

About the Canadian Parapan Am Team: Canada is represented by 151 athletes competing in 13 sports at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, taking place August 23 to September 1.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

[LINK] LIST OF MEDIA ATTACHÉS BY SPORT

For interview requests with the athletes during the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, please contact the specific sport media attaché.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Manager, Public Relations, nwatts@paralympic.ca, Whatsapp: 1-613-462-2700, Lima Cell: +51 920 342 739

Related Links

http://paralympic.ca/

