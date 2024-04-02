The remixed McDonald's Menu Songs and limited-time Remix Menu are here to pay tribute to guests' favourite order remixes

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - 🎶*Record scratch* R-R-R-REMIX! 🎶 Lil Yachty, a previous McDonald's crew member now known for his chart-topping songs, has partnered with McDonald's Canada on his very own remix of the original 1989 McDonald's Menu Song. Dropping today, along with a French-language remix by Montreal-born multi-instrumentalist Mike Clay, the new takes on the track revive the iconic fan song that celebrates McDonald's Canada's classic and new menu items in a modern way.

The original Menu Song was first released in 1989 and has had Canada and the world singing ever since. To celebrate the new tracks, fans are invited to learn and singalong to the new remixed song themselves, with a karaoke version of both English and French tracks on the Remix Hub.

"Going from working at a McDonald's in Atlanta to collaborating on the Remix Menu Song with McDonald's Canada is a wild full circle moment that brought back memories and is such a reminder that anything in life can happen" — Lil Yachty

"We hope these new takes on the McDonald's Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald's the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans. It's also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items." — Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada.

"When McDonald's reached out and asked me to get creative with their Remix Song, I was like Oh que oui! Working with such an iconic brand has been nothing but fun and inspiring! I hope my track gets Canadians in a good mood next time they order." — Mike Clay

Alongside these new spins, McDonald's will also be introducing its first ever Remix Menu at participating restaurants in Canada. From now until April 29th, the Remix Menu brings guests' twists on classic menu items, inspired by their own fun and innovative "hacked" remixes of their favourite orders.

Chicken Cheeseburger: Delicious worlds are colliding with a combo of two classics featuring a crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken AND a juicy 100% Canadian beef patty, all topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a tangy pickle, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun.

Delicious worlds are colliding with a combo of two classics featuring a crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken AND a juicy 100% Canadian beef patty, all topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a tangy pickle, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun. Surf 'N Turf Burger: Made with two juicy 100% Canadian beef patties AND a crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish® patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock, it's also topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun.

Made with two juicy 100% Canadian beef patties AND a crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish® patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock, it's also topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun. Sweet Chili Junior Chicken: Your tastebuds will be singing a whole new tune with this sandwich. Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun.

Your tastebuds will be singing a whole new tune with this sandwich. Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun. Apple Pie McFlurry®: Some desserts were just made for each other, but what gets this remix really singing is our cool soft vanilla serve swirled together with tasty caramel sauce and pieces of our Baked Apple Pie.

The Remix Menu is available for a limited time only at participating restaurants, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery®.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

