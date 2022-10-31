Lights, camera, action: WestJet's inaugural flight between Winnipeg and Los Angeles takes off

New transborder flight creates direct link for business, tourism and entertainment between Winnipeg and Los Angeles

Flight's departure celebrated gateside alongside partners and film industry leaders

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the highly anticipated inaugural flight between Winnipeg and Los Angeles. The departure of flight WS1315 at 7:00 a.m. local marked a major milestone for Manitoba's tourism, trade and business sectors as Winnipeg gains a seamless four-hour link to the globally renowned film and entertainment mecca.

WestJet’s inaugural flight between Winnipeg and Los Angeles takes off. Photo Credit: Winnipeg Airports Authority (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"With a thriving film and television industry, our Manitoban guests and partners have long awaited this integral connection and will benefit substantially from convenient flights between both cities," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "As the only airline providing direct connectivity between Winnipeg and Los Angeles, this route not only supports our efforts to bolster the economic success of the communities we serve but provides a vital link that will stimulate new business, investment and tourism opportunities."

"The excitement surrounding this new, non-stop route between Winnipeg and Los Angeles has been building ever since it was announced a few months ago," said Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO Nick Hays. "Not only does it significantly enhance the connectivity of the region we serve, but it's also meaningful for our local economy, particularly the province's thriving film industry. We're ecstatic to help bring this valuable route to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and are proud to see our longstanding partnership with WestJet continue to grow to benefit all Manitobans."

The departure of WS1315 marks the first of three weekly WestJet flights that travel between Winnipeg and Los Angeles on a year-round basis.

Route Start Date Frequency Departure Arrival Winnipeg – Los Angeles October 31, 2022 3x Weekly (Monday,

Friday, Saturday) 7:00 am 8:50 am Los Angeles - Winnipeg October 31, 2022 3x Weekly (Monday,

Friday, Saturday) 9:35 am 3:07 pm

This winter, WestJet will solidify its position as the leading airline in Winnipeg providing more non-stop routes than any other carrier. Further, the WestJet Group will increase capacity to and from Winnipeg by 80 per cent in comparison to 2021, serving 22 nonstop, direct routes and producing the largest year-over-year growth of any major airport in the group's network.

Delta codeshare partnership

Guests travelling beyond Los Angeles will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet's strong relationship with Delta Air Lines. This includes codeshare flights to 20 major U.S. cities, the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on both airlines, top tier frequent flyer benefits through the entire journey, and access to Delta's LAX SkyClub lounge for eligible guests.

Additional quotes

"Manitoba is open for business and we are excited to promote Manitoba's competitive advantages as our economy enters into a new era of growth," said Manitoba Premier, Heather Stefanson. "This new direct route between Winnipeg and Los Angeles will support the continued growth of Manitoba's thriving film, television and digital media industries, as well as many other sectors. I commend WestJet for their confidence and investment in our province, and I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with them and all of our economic development partners to showcase Manitoba as the ideal place to live, work, visit and invest in."

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 2r countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

