LifeLabs Privacy Breach Class Action

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - On December 17, 2019 a proposed class action was filed in Toronto on behalf of all Canadians whose personal information was compromised in the LifeLabs privacy breach.

The Breach is the largest to date in Canada and the first to include sensitive health information collected by a major laboratory. The personal information of 15 million Canadians was extracted by cyber criminals including name, address, email, customer logins, passwords, health card numbers, and lab test results. The full extent of the breach is not yet known nor has LifeLabs directly notified affected patients.

