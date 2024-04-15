TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Life Design Analysis (LDA), a cloud-based sales and productivity software provider for insurance carriers, distributors and advisors, today announced a partnership with IG Wealth Management (IG) to deliver strategic tools to enhance IG advisors' abilities to facilitate informed risk management decisions for their clients' insurance and financial planning needs.

Life Design Analysis logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

By partnering with LDA, IG advances its ongoing commitment to leveraging technological innovation to deliver leading-edge solutions to its clients and advisors. The integration of the LDA platform into IG's Advisor Toolset will enable advisors to efficiently make more informed and tailored insurance solution recommendations for their clients, addressing their unique needs and enhancing their overall experience.

"IG is thrilled to join forces with LDA as we take the next step in our technology journey," said Alana Riley, Head of Mortgage, Insurance and Banking, IG Wealth Management. "We're committed to partnering with best-in-class partners such as LDA so that our advisors have the tools they need to ensure our clients are getting the right insurance solutions to protect them and their families."

"We're incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with IG Wealth Management, a pioneer in the financial services industry. Collaborating with IG is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge fintech solutions. Our collaboration aims to equip IG advisors with powerful tools to enhance their capabilities in creating quotes and presentations, and fostering informed risk management decisions," said Charlie Conron, President & Founder of Life Design Analysis.

About Life Design Analysis:

Life Design Analysis is a fintech platform specializing in tools and resources to support financial advisors in creating quotes and presentations for clients, facilitating informed risk management decisions. With a focus on harnessing technology to enhance the advisor and client experience, Life Design Analysis is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for the financial services industry.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $128 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Media contacts: For Life Design Analysis: Matthew Gauthier, [email protected]; For IG Wealth Management: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]