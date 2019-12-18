Library and Archives Canada welcomes the new partnership between the LAC Foundation and Air Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) welcomes the news that Air Canada will be the Founding Partner of the LAC Scholars Awards.

The LAC Scholars Awards were created in 2019 by LAC and the LAC Foundation to recognize the outstanding contribution of individuals who have dedicated their lives to the creation and promotion of the country's literary and historical heritage.

The LAC Foundation was established by a group of passionate individuals to support LAC in making its vast, invaluable and treasured collection more accessible to Canadians from coast to coast to coast, and in sharing it with those around the world wishing to gain a greater appreciation of our country's heritage.

The LAC Foundation will focus on raising funds to support initiatives and partnerships to grow and preserve the LAC collection.

Quotes

"We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as a partner with the LAC Foundation in support of the LAC Scholars program. We look forward to working with them to build on the success of the program and, in turn, make LAC's collection of historical resources more available to the public."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"We are happy that Air Canada has come on board as the Founding Partner for the LAC Scholars Awards program which celebrates individuals who are a creative force in our cultural environment and who enhance the visibility and importance of LAC to every Canadian."

Jacques J.M. Shore, Chair of the LAC Foundation

"Air Canada is very proud to be a Founding Sponsor of the LAC Scholars Awards that recognizes the outstanding individuals who have contributed so much to Canada's literary and cultural heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the work of Library and Archives Canada, its vast collection, and these individuals who champion Canada's historical and artistic treasures, and we congratulate the recipients of the inaugural LAC Scholars Awards."

Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Air Canada Express and Government Relations at Air Canada

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions. Stay connected with Library and Archives Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Flickr and YouTube

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Related Links

