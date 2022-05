GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) will fund eight projects submitted by local organizations in Quebec under the Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

Since 2015, LAC has been providing $1.5 million annually to support projects that promote awareness of local heritage organizations, preserve their collections or make them more accessible. This year, 38 projects (including 30 new projects) from archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions across Canada will receive support from LAC.

The following projects will be funded by the DHCP in Quebec in 2022–2023:

Consolidating, Preserving and Disseminating the Jean le photographe Collection (Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean), Alma , $50,000 ;

, ; Access to Archives of the Chambre de commerce de Drummondville (Société d'histoire de Drummond ), Drummondville , $43,437 ;

(Société d'histoire de ), , ; Access to the Memory of Newcomers and Habitants: Pioneering Families in Remote Regions (Centre d'archives régional des Îles), L'Étang-du-Nord , $60,000 ;

, ; Restoring and Relaunching the Series Le son des Français d'Amérique (Cinémathèque québécoise), Montréal , $50,000 ;

(Cinémathèque québécoise), , ; CKUT Time Capsule – Preserving 90s Counterculture: Historical Radio Archives from the Radical Margins of Montreal (RADIO CKUT), Montréal , $21,941 ;

(RADIO CKUT), , ; 365 Years of Saint-Sulpice Manuscripts in Indigenous Languages: Digitization and Dissemination (Univers culturel de Saint-Sulpice – Département des archives), Montréal , $50,000 ;

– Département des archives), , ; Democratizing Crowdsourcing. Creation of Online Training, Provision of Digital Tools, Accompaniment by Francophone Archival Services (Association des archivistes du Québec), Québec , $47,863 ; and

, ; and Web Accessibility and Improved Conservation of the Société historique du Saguenay's Collection (P002) (Société historique du Saguenay), Saguenay, $50,000 .

Quick facts

The DHCP was created in 2015 to financially assist activities that enhance the visibility of, and access to, materials held by Canada's local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across Canada for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before.

local documentary heritage institutions. The program also aims to increase the capacity of local institutions to sustainably preserve, promote and showcase the country's documentary heritage. At the end of the selection process, the DHCP will provide contributions for eligible applicants across for a variety of projects that will allow citizens to access and engage with their nation's history like never before. Incorporated and unincorporated non-profit organizations such as archives, privately funded libraries, historical societies, genealogical organizations and societies, professional library and archival associations, and museums with an archival component are eligible to apply for funding under the DHCP.

Applications received by LAC are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

Including the amounts allocated this year, LAC's support for documentary heritage communities has totalled $12 million since the DHCP was launched in 2015.

since the DHCP was launched in 2015. The next funding cycle will be launched in fall 2022.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"Congratulations to this year's DHCP recipients! LAC is proud to support you. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the National Archives of Canada, we recognize more than ever the importance of your work to preserve the documentary heritage of your communities, across Canada. Our collective efforts are crucial to ensuring that Canadians of today and tomorrow have access to documentary resources that represent the breadth of our country's realities."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"By supporting this project, LAC enabled us to make available a wealth of interviews, life stories, songs, stories, dialogues, memoirs and public discussions from various Francophone (Manitoba minority) and Métis organizations and individuals. These recordings (now available to all) will surely inspire future academic studies, cultural projects and artworks."

– Janet La France, Director General, La Société historique de Saint-Boniface

"This year's funding from the Documentary Heritage Communities Program was significant in allowing CHPF to digitize over 4,300 photographs from our archive. These images are now freely available on our website for the public to view as well as being properly preserved for future generations."

– Nicole Plaskett, Executive Director, Canadian Heritage Photography Foundation

Note: To obtain the contact information for recipients of funding under the DHCP for 2022–2023, please contact Library and Archives Canada.

