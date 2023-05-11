The Government of Canada and LAC Foundation are proud to announce this year's Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards recipients

GATINEAU, QC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Tuesday night in Ottawa, five remarkable Canadians received the 2023 Library and Archives Canada (LAC) Scholar Awards during a reception held at the Canadian Museum of Nature. This event was a celebration of our shared identity, our diverse perspectives, and our collective journey towards a brighter future.

Anita Rau Badami (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada) Eric Chan, also known as eepmon (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada) Michel Jean (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada) Kevin Loring (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada) Dorothy Williams (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada) Photo credit: Jean-Marc Carisse (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards, proudly co-presented by the LAC Foundation and Library and Archives Canada, with the generous support of founding sponsor Air Canada, recognize remarkable Canadians who have made an outstanding contribution to the creation and promotion of our country's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge. These awards also serve as a reminder that the creation and dissemination of our heritage are no longer exclusive to traditional environments but are increasingly accessible to all.

The 2023 recipients are:

Award-winning novelist Anita Rau Badami

World-renowned digital artist Eric Chan , also known as eepmon

, also known as Writer, news anchor and investigative reporter Michel Jean

Playwright, actor and director Kevin Loring

Historian and author Dorothy Williams

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

About the Library and Archives Canada Foundation

The LAC Foundation is an independent non-governmental registered charity dedicated to supporting the work of Library and Archives Canada. The Foundation's mission is to raise funds to support LAC's programs and initiatives and to promote the importance of preserving and promoting Canada's cultural heritage.

Quotes

"These five exceptional individuals have each played an important role in Canada's cultural landscape. Their contributions to Canadian culture and heritage are immeasurable, and we are proud to honour them with this award." - Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are thrilled to have worked with the LAC Foundation to recognize these outstanding individuals for their exceptional dedication to Canadian culture, heritage and knowledge. They have all made a significant impact in their respective fields, and we are grateful for their contributions to our national story." - Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"At the LAC Foundation, our goal is to enhance LAC's position as a creative force in our cultural ecosystem by raising funds and building innovative partnerships. We are pleased to celebrate this year's exceptional group of LAC Scholar Award recipients, and look forward to seeing the continued impact of their work on Canada's cultural landscape." - Roseann O'Reilly Runte, Chair of the LAC Foundation

Quick Facts

The past recipients of the LAC Scholar Awards are: Marie-Louise Arsenault, Ronald Cohen, Lawrence Hill, Frances Itani, Shelagh Rogers, Margaret Atwood, Roch Carrier, Charlotte Gray, Serge Joyal, Terry O'Reilly, Deepa Mehta, Naomi Fontaine, Jeremy Dutcher, Stan Douglas and Jean-Marc Carisse.

The distinguished recipients of the Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards are presented with a unique pin, which depicts a central element of one of Alfred Pellan's murals featured in the Library and Archives Canada building at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa.

Associated Links

Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]