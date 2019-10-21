Liberal minority presents opportunity for real progress for Canada's workers

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The election of a Liberal minority government, with the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois holding the balance of power gives workers a strong voice in Parliament.

"This election was always about workers and big questions. How can we create good paying jobs, provide vital services including healthcare, and confront climate change as a country? Canadian voters delivered an answer on how today- we'll do it together," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Unifor actively opposed the Conservative election agenda with a successful campaign to Stop Scheer.

"Workers remember that Andrew Scheer was a part of a Harper government that catered to big business at our expense," said Dias. "We see Conservative policies in action in Alberta and Ontario where wages and vital services have been cut. That's why we took action to prevent Andrew Scheer from inflicting similar harm from the federal level."

The union calls on the next government to implement national, universal pharmacare and childcare programs, investing in bold, new public services that will benefit all workers.

"Progressive, minority governments have brought about some of our country's greatest social and legislative changes. It is my hope that the MPs elected today are ready to work together to find the solutions that workers in Canada need," added Renaud Gagné, Unifor Quebec Director.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

