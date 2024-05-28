MONTREAL, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions (LGI), a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of Canadian healthcare operations. LGI's automated shift offers has successfully transmitted 5.75 million shift proposals, driving a staggering 75% reduction in the time spent manually contacting employees. Simultaneously, it has bolstered employee response rates by an impressive 20%.

A core component of the LGI Scheduling solution, automated shift offers ensures that all employees receive shift offers simultaneously, eliminating inconsistencies in response waiting times. Gone are the days of unequal opportunities and varying expiry times for shift offers. Instead, every employee now enjoys a level playing field with uniform expiry times, eliminating the drawbacks of sequential calling methods.

Moreover, LGI Scheduling's automated shift offers has significantly reduced the number of grievances by minimizing human errors and eliminating oversights in the call list. Following established replacement prioritization rules, shifts are now efficiently assigned to the most eligible employees, thereby reducing the number of grievances and penalty costs associated with errors in shift allocation. This improved scheduling process not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves patient access and outcomes by ensuring that the right healthcare professionals are available when needed, leading to better patient care and satisfaction.

"This transformative technology represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of workforce management within the healthcare sector," stated Franco Sicilia, Chief Commercial Officer at LGI Healthcare Solutions. "Our synchronized communication approach demonstrates our commitment to delivering greater efficiency, fairness, and satisfaction for both employers and employees alike, while also improving patient access and outcomes by ensuring timely and effective coordination of healthcare services."

With its innovative approach to automated shift offers, LGI Scheduling continues to revolutionize the healthcare sector, promising a future of enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, employee satisfaction, and improved patient outcomes.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

