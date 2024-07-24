MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SMLB, a renowned IT distributor in France. With LGI Emergency Redirection, a cloud-based solution that supports the patient redirection process in the emergency department, triage professionals can quickly and safely identify non-urgent cases that can be redirected from the emergency department to partner healthcare facilities.

With over 25 years of expertise in the French market, SMLB offers a robust network and unparalleled proficiency in navigating the intricacies of IT distribution across France, amplifying LGI's reach and providing a platform to showcase its solutions to a wider audience.

"We are honored to join forces with LGI to introduce their state-of-the-art redirection solution to France emergency room services," said Stéphane Soudet, founding president at SMLB. "LGI's dedication to enhancing patient care resonates with our values, and we look forward to collaborating to streamline acquisition and support processes so healthcare care professionals can focus on patients – not technology."

"Our partnership with SMLB is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions globally," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "This partnership will further our commitment to alleviate emergency room congestion in France, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes."

LGI Emergency Redirection is now accessible on the SMLB Store – and will soon be accessible in France-based healthcare listing catalogues – offering healthcare institutions easy access to standardized quotes, order management, compliance, and billing.

About SMLB

SMLB is a leading French IT distributor with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in the resale of technology products, SMLB provides distribution solutions tailored to the needs of professionals, facilitating seamless transactions and maximizing market reach.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions

For media inquiries: [email protected]