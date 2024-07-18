Latest Additions to the LG Home Appliance Lineup aim to help Canadians Lead a More Energy-Conscious Lifestyle

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is pleased to announce that the newest additions to its home appliance lineup are now available for purchase in Canada. With an emphasis on electrification and helping consumers utilize a greater proportion of renewable energy sources, LG's new lineup includes laundry solutions that feature state-of-the-art heat pump technology and ENERGY STAR®- certified kitchen appliances.

Revolutionizing Laundry Days

LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos – using up to 60 per cent less energy with every load.1 This innovative technology is found in the new LG WashCombo™ (WM6998HBA), which revolutionizes laundry day with an all-in-one design, washing and drying clothes in a single unit in under 2 hours2. This mega capacity 5.7 cu.ft washer/dryer combo fits more clothes in every load to help you power through laundry day in less time. For even more added convenience, ezDispense® automatically dispenses the optimal amount of detergent and fabric softener, skipping refills for up to 18 to 31 loads.3 You can even get alerts sent to your smartphone with the LG ThinQ® app, so that you know when it's time to refill the dispenser.4 LG's innovative technology takes the guesswork out of your laundry, making it quick, easy and foolproof.

LG is also introducing the new LG 27" WashTower™ (WKHC252HBA). It comes equipped with LG's heat pump technology and DUAL Inverter DirectDriveR Heat Pump dryer technology. Featuring an LG exclusive Direct Drive Motor System, this ventless vertical laundry solution provides even washing and drying performance and precise tumbling motions that are extra kind to delicate fabrics. You'll enjoy quiet operation and greater energy efficiency than belt-driven motors – no belts, no pulleys, no worries.

Powerful, Precision Cooking with Induction

LG brings innovation and energy efficiency to the kitchen as the first in the industry to be certified with the new ENERGY STAR® specifications for residential electric cooking products, including the ENERGY STAR®-certified LG Induction Slide-in Range (LSIL6332FE)5. Supporting LG's move towards electrification, this innovative model expands your cooking capabilities with all-in-one versatility and a wide array of features including Air Fry, which delivers perfectly crisped dishes without the guilt and UltraHeat™ 3.9kW for rapid heating and true simmering. This model also offers baking perfection with LG's ProBake Convection® oven, which has the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back. This assists with even baking, especially when using multiple racks in the oven.

The new lineup also includes the ENERGY STAR®-certified LG Induction Cooktop (CBIH3013BE) which provides speed heating, precision, and responsiveness for super-fast water boils and simmering that the chef in you will love. Each element transfers instant heat directly to – and only to – your cookware, for the most effective heat delivery cooking technology. The easy-to-clean sleek glass cooktop accommodates pots and pans of all sizes, with automatic pan size detection sensors for more consistent, even cooking. And since the cooktop remains cool, drips and splatters won't burn onto the surface, allowing for easier cleanup.

Building More Sustainable Homes

The new home appliance lineup, including several new energy-efficient appliances, underscores LG's ongoing commitment to innovation and energy-efficiency. By integrating the latest sustainable technology and smart features into its home appliance lineup, LG aims to help Canadians reduce their environmental impact while enjoying the benefits of modern, convenient home solutions. For more information on LG's commitment to delivering on the Life's Good promise, as well as pricing and availability of these innovative appliances, please visit LG.ca

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68-billion USD in global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

______________________________ 1 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

2 Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.

3 Based on internal testing of a comparable model, 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 18 loads when using detergent and softener; up to 31 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only (May 2020).

4 Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-fi and app required. Features subject to change. See lg.com for additional details and privacy information.

5 According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (November 2023).

