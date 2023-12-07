LG TAKES TV BEYOND THE LIVING ROOM WITH STANBYME GO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

LG Announces Canadian Pricing and Availability for StanbyME Go Portable LED Screen

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada today announced the Canadian pricing and availability of its new StanbyME Go portable screen, a versatile and unique all-in-one entertainment option for the holiday gift-giving season. Housed in a convenient and durable suitcase with a built-in battery and speakers, the LG StanbyME Go is the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment. Priced at $1599.99, the StanbyME Go is now available at LG.ca.

Now available in Canada, the LG StanbyME Go portable screen is an all-in-one entertainment solution that is housed in a convenient and durable suitcase with a built-in-battery and speakers. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

The StanbyME Go is LG's new, innovative display and entertainment centre that allows users to bring a quality entertainment experience wherever they go without sacrificing convenience or quality. The LG StanbyME Go's 27-inch LED touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case, and can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode. StanbyME Go's built-in 20-watt speaker adapts to the screen's orientation, providing optimal surround sound, and supports Dolby Vision™ video technology and Dolby Atmos® stereo sound1.

Designed with portability in mind, the case features interior compartments to hold accessories and a built-in battery. With up to three hours2 of viewing time between charges, StanbyME Go can easily be transported thanks to a built-in handle that makes it convenient to carry, allowing users to enjoy not only movies and streaming, but games and music wherever they go.

Equipped with LG's webOS software, the StanbyME Go supports AirPlay®3 and is screen mirroring compatible with iOS and Android devices to make sharing or streaming a seamless experience. It also supports pairing via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Users can also enjoy hands-free control with StanbyME Go's voice recognition functionality for easily changing channels and searching for content.

To learn more about all of LG's innovative lifestyle home entertainment solutions, visit LG.ca. To view the 2023 LG Holiday Look Book, click here.

