LG's monitors deliver crisp displays, enhanced speeds and ergonomic features for maximum productivity as Canadians head back to school and work

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) announces its latest lineup of monitors. Boasting industry-leading picture quality, gaming technology and a newly expanded selection of ergonomic offerings for its Ultra Series, the 2021 lineup brings several new monitors to market. Canadians can expect the introduction of the LG UltraWide™ and UltraGear™ Ergo monitors, an LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro Monitor, two new LG UltraGear™ monitors and the LG UltraFine™ UHD Monitor.

Whether Canadians are headed back to school or back to work this fall, LG's monitors mix state-of-the-art capabilities with smart style for immersive experiences and efficient working. All models feature HDR support for sharp, detailed images, ensuring users are set up to tackle anything from fine editing to gaming breaks. Plus, a new and expanded range of next-level Ergo monitors lets users create a perfectly customized ergonomic workstation as they can easily adjust the pivot, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity. Introduced in 2020 with the UltraFine™ Ergo monitor, LG Ergo concepts are now offered in UltraWide™ and UltraGear™ monitors, helping users create an ergonomic desk set-up no matter which monitor they choose.



LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor

The LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor (model 32EP950) is an ideal solution for creative industry professionals. Bringing LG's cutting-edge display technology from TVs to monitors, it offers exact colour reproduction and outstanding HDR and SDR picture quality. Hours of video production and animation are easily managed with immersive viewing and enhanced displays, plus a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio ensures almost all colours and visuals can be presented precisely.

Featuring a 4K OLED display, the first of its kind within LG's monitor category, the LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor utilizes self-lit-emitting pixels and dimming technology that adjusts individual pixels to express the perfect contrast. The independent dimming control helps eliminate the distracting halo effect for focused, detailed film and video editing.

The 32-inch monitor supports the standard colour modes for professionals – BT2100 / P3, PQ / HLG – covering the full range of HDR signal for ultimate colour expression. Users can expect smooth, high-quality results allowing them to complete creative projects without hesitation.

Equipped with USB Type-C charging, two display ports, three USB ports and an HDMI port, the LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor is compatible with various devices for heightened creativity. Users can enjoy the convenience of connectivity to customize and enhance their working experience.

The LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor is currently available for purchase in Canada.

LG UltraFine, UltraWide and UltraGear Ergo Monitors

This year, the LG Ergo concept design is expanding to the UltraGear and UltraWide monitors, from only being offered in UltraFine. With a space-saving and comfort-enhancing design, LG's ergonomic monitors allow users to quickly and easily adjust the monitor position to experience a more flexible desktop setup.

The Ergo design is created with ultimate comfort in mind, enabling users to focus on productivity. The ergonomic arm type stand is easy to set up and allows users to freely adjust the monitor's pivot, height and tilt. The stand enables the monitor to pivot up to 90 degrees and tilt up to 25 degrees. The monitor can also swivel up to 280 degrees and rise up to 130mm.

The Ergo stand features a C-type clamp, which easily attaches to the edge of a desk or table to make the most of the space and allows for a clean, clutter-free work area. It can also fit directly into a desk's cable hole, securing with a T-type clamp, for ultimate organization.

Available in the LG UltraFine (32UN880), the LG UltraGear (27GN880), LG UltraWide™ (34WN780) as well as a Dual Display Quad HD model (27QP880), LG's Ergo monitors are equipped to handle any project – from hours of fine editing to a weekend of gaming or keeping up with the most demanding schoolwork needs. An LG Ergo monitor is an essential part of any stationary set-up – home or otherwise.

The UltraFine and UltraWide Ergo Monitors are currently available for purchase in Canada, and the UltraGear and Dual Display Ergo Models will launch in fall 2021.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

Whether a novice or avid gamer, the 27-inch (model 27GP950) and 38-inch (model 38GP950) LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors bring users right into the action. Offering a faster, more lifelike gaming experience, LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are created to give gamers the edge, including Nano IPS and verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility and HDMI 2.1 for the newest console compatibility.

Featuring a 1ms GtG response time on a 4K Nano IPS display, users can revel in the latest games without sacrificing picture quality or speed. Gamers can enjoy fluid gaming motion with the 144Hz refresh rate (O/C 160Hz) while VESA Display HDR 600 delivers dynamic contrast on the large UHD 4K screen allowing for vibrant, colourful and smooth graphics.

The new LG UltraGear monitors bring gaming of all abilities to new levels. The 27-inch and 38-inch models will be available for purchase in fall 2021.

LG UHD 4K Monitor

The LG UHD 4K Monitor (model 27UP850) is designed to power your productivity, entertainment and gaming. Known for immersive viewing, the monitor delivers a flexible workstation experience and easy setup.

The monitor features a UHD 4K VESA Display HDR 400 combined with a 3-sided virtually borderless design, enabling users to experience next-level picture quality and immersion for performance without boundaries.

Equipped with USB-C laptop charging, two HDMI ports and a display port, content creators have the tools they need to get to work without disruption. Combined with 96W full-speed laptop charging, there's no reason a creative project or gaming mission should go unconquered.

The LG UHD 4K Monitor is currently available for purchase in Canada.

For more information on LG's 2021 monitor lineup including product information and specifications, please visit lg.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $56 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions, and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit lg.ca.

