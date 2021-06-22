"The sous vide method of cooking has been gaining popularity as a way to cook proteins and vegetables perfectly, every time," said Anna Olson, Celebrity Chef and LG Electronics Canada ambassador. "With so many features, like Air Sous Vide, air fry and convection baking built into the range, it's a convenient, multitasking powerhouse supporting everyone from novice to expert home chef."

With a focus on innovation, LG's flagship slide-in range (model LSEL6337F) offers the Air Sous Vide function for professional cooking results at home. With controlled low oven temperatures and airflow, the range perfectly and evenly cooks proteins, vegetables and more in vacuum-sealed bags that lock in flavour and aroma. LG Air Sous Vide can consistently maintain any temperature between 38 and 96 degrees Celsius for up to 48 hours without water, which results in more consistent dishes that do not require additional space to prepare.

"Consumers are experimenting more in the kitchen, and with this exploration comes a need for more appliances," said Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager, LG Electronics Canada. "The LG ProBake Slide-In Range with Air Sous Vide is a kitchen powerhouse, with three appliances in one – convection, air fry and Air Sous Vide. It eliminates the need for bulky, countertop appliances and is perfect for those looking to dive into innovative cooking technologies that result in evenly cooked, great tasting food."

Bake to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG's ProBake Convection® – the gold standard of LG convection technology – helps roast food to perfection and evenly bakes cookies and pies on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro-style ranges, LG moved the oven's heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution.

Crispy Flavour to Feed the Family with LG AirFry

When it comes to comfort foods, LG's AirFry technology provides quick, crispy flavour without the guilt or wasted counter space. Unlike smaller countertop air fryers, LG AirFry is available in the large capacity oven for the flexibility to feed the whole family. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the crunch you crave without extra oil – all with no preheating required.

Knock Twice to See Inside – Only with LG InstaView

Checking on the cooking progress has never been more convenient or fun. With LG's iconic InstaView technology, simply knock twice on the oven's glass door to automatically turn on the interior light – no need to fumble with multiple buttons or disrupt the cooking process by opening the door.

10 Minutes, Spray and Wipe to One Spotless Oven with LG EasyClean®

The LG EasyClean feature delivers the fastest oven cleaning technology yet for light food residue without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and in 10 minutes, wipe away any leftover grime.1

And for the ultimate user-experience, the range can connect to LG's ThinQ® mobile app. Using the range is more convenient than ever and helps consumers get things done quickly and conveniently. Monitor and adjust cook times remotely with a Smart Phone or operate the oven range with voice commands using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The LG ProBake Convection® InstaView™ Electric Slide-In Range with Air Sous Vide (model LSEL6337F) in smudge resistant stainless steel is available at Canadian retailers nationwide. For more information, and pricing visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/ranges-ovens/lg-lsel6337f﻿.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $56 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit lg.ca.

About Anna Olson

Anna Olson is one of Canada's most esteemed chefs. Hosting Food Network's Bake with Anna Olson, Fresh with Anna Olson, and Sugar, she has earned a loyal following in Canada and around the world. With ten successful cookbook publications to her name, including Set for the Holidays, Bake With Anna Olson, and Back to Baking: 200 Timeless Recipes to Bake, recipe development is one of Anna's great accomplishments. Taste Canada Cookbook Awards, the Ontario Hostelry Institute, and the Canadian Food & Wine Institute have recognized Olson for ongoing contributions to the development of Canadian food culture.

















1 Heavy food build-up may require additional manual effort or the use of the full self-clean feature.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]; LG-One Canada, Channy Mool, C: 416-460-2338, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lg.com/ca_en

