The diverse lineup includes five exciting new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), and the LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens designed around maximizing work efficiency. Offering more screen real estate than the 16:9 displays found on most laptops, the latest LG grams are able to show more information at any one time. The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for faster, easier typing without compromising the portability of these compact devices.

High-resolution, covering 99 percent (typical) of DCI-P3 colour space, the new displays are perfect for entertainment as well as work, delivering stellar picture quality with vibrant, accurate colours, excellent contrast and sharp details. New for 2021, the four-sided super-slim bezel design aids in viewer immersion and contributes to the premium products' sleeker, more sophisticated look.

Able to meet the needs of the most demanding users, LG gram laptops are Intel® EvoTM Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor with Iris® Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory. LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1.35kg (2.98lbs). Equally transportable, the new LG gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 1.19kg (2.62lbs) and 999g (2.2lbs) respectively and are a scant 1.68cm (0.66 inch) thick. Thanks to LG's ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

The new 16-inch LG gram 2-in-1 delivers incredible freedom thanks to its unique 360-degree hinge and exceptional lightness. The LG gram 2-in-1 comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for enhanced navigation and control for a smooth, precise writing and drawing experience.

"Synonymous with unprecedented portability and first-class performance, the LG gram brand continues to raise the bar for the ultra-slim laptop market," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "With sleeker, more refined designs and 16:10 aspect ratio displays while maintaining light weight, our latest LG gram lineup gives consumers the ability to enjoy better productivity and more immersive viewing experiences wherever they go."

Visitors to LG's CES 2021 virtual showroom from January 11-14 will be able to experience first-hand the design, performance and portability of LG's newest gram offerings. Follow other CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2021.

Specifications:



LG gram 17

(17Z90P) LG gram 16

(16Z90P) LG gram 14

(14Z90P) LG gram 16 2-in-1

(16T90P) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x

1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x

1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WUXGA (1920 x

1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x

1600), Touch IPS

Display, Corning®

Gorilla® Glass 6 Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1190g (2.62lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) 1480g (3.26lbs) Size 380.2 x 260.1 x

17.8mm

(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70

inches) 355.9 x 243.4 x

16.8mm

(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66

inches) 313.4 x 215.2 x

16.8mm

(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66

inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x

16.95mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67

inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh CPU 11th Gen Intel®

Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel®

Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel®

Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel®

Core™ Processor﻿ GPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics Memory 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM) Colour Obsideon Black Silver, Obsideon Black Silver, Obsideon Black Topaz Green Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

ThunderboltTM 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

ThunderboltTM 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

ThunderboltTM 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

ThunderboltTM 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1,

microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USP Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard

810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard

810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard

810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

Stylus Pen (Wacom

AES 2.0), US Military

Standard 810G

Compliance, DTS X

Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

For more product information, visit https://www.lg.com/global/exhibition/it.

