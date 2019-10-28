LG Recognized as Industry Leader in Global Sustainability Index

LG Electronics Leadership Distinguished Through Various Major Sustainability and CSR Assessments

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - LG Electronics has been named "Industry Leader," the highest designation by the globally recognized Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second year in a row. This top 2019 ranking in the highly competitive consumer electronics category follows LG's track record as the Industry Leader in Consumer Electronics last year and four consecutive years (2014-17) as DJSI Industry Group Leader in Consumer Durables.

The DJSI Industry Leader distinction is earned by the highest scoring company within each of the 61 industries in the DJSI World Index. LG achieved industry-leading scores in consumer electronics for the company's innovative management practices in R&D investment, product stewardship, brand management, and effective environmental policies and management systems.

Developed by S&P Dow Jones and RobecoSAM, the investment specialist focused on sustainability investing, the DJSI is the first world index to track leading global companies based on analysis of environmental, social and governance practices. More than 2,500 companies were analyzed as part of the 2019 DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and only companies that place in the top 10 per cent are listed in the world index.

The DJSI recognition comes on the heels of LG's inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index, the global sustainable investment index series designed to identify companies that demonstrate noteworthy environmental, social and governance practices measured against international standards. LG also received a Gold Rating in the EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility assessment, which evaluates how well a company has integrated CSR principles into its business. In addition, the 2019 Global CR RepTrak ranked LG Electronics parent company LG Corp 40th among the top 100 companies with the best corporate responsibility reputations in the world.

"Environmental sustainability is a core LG business principle in Canada and around the world," said Jaeseung Kim, President, LG Electronics Canada. "Our philosophy of 'Innovation for a Better Life' has driven super-efficient, recyclable, ENERGY STAR® certified products for consumers looking to reduce their environmental footprint."

The company's sustainability efforts are detailed in the just-released 2019 LG Electronics Sustainability Report.

