LG introduces new era of mobile elegance with the new LG VELVET™ 5G

The LG VELVET 5G offers a unique smartphone experience where design and functionality coexist to create seamless mobile use. Characterized by its flowing lines, curved corners and symmetrical front and rear edges, the LG VELVET 5G implements the new lightweight 3D Arc Design making it visually striking while offering a thin feel that fits perfectly in one hand. The LG VELVET 5G is instantly recognizable with its smooth, polished surfaces, vibrant colours and elegant features such as the "Waterdrop" camera featuring three high-quality lenses and an LED flash.

"The LG VELVET 5G ushers in a new naming convention and refreshed elegance to mobile devices in Canada," said Varun Kalia, Head of Mobile at LG Electronics Canada. "It offers unique features and performance, including 5G-readiness, in a stylish package. Not only does it look good, but it also feels good in your hand giving Canadians both form and function."

Perfect for those with a creative eye and who like to share their vision on social media, the LG VELVET 5G offers a suite of innovative content capture solutions that takes maximum advantage of the phone's 48MP main camera and other unique camera software and lenses. Users can enjoy more creative freedom with features such as Timelapse Control/Steady Cam or ASMR Recording which employs two high-sensitivity microphones to capture even the faintest of sounds in magnificent detail. Voice Bokeh minimizes background noise in videos to keep the focus on the subject while 3D AR Sticker and 3D Photo Effect make taking portraits of friends and family a whole new experience.

Key to the design is the lightest LG VELVET 5G's thin 7.9-millimetre profile, only made possible with its 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the first mobile platform from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G modem for superb performance in a smaller package that requires less power.

Thanks to the easy-to-hold 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, LG VELVET 5G offers a fully immersive mobile viewing and gaming experience. To limit accidental touches on the bright, slightly curved display, LG developed the Grip Suppression algorithm that identifies deliberate versus unintentional touches. To support its brilliant visual display, the LG VELVET 5G is equipped with powerful stereo speakers and the LG AI 3D Sound Engine – the same technology found in LG OLED TVs - to deliver every sound with precise clarity, for a fully immersive audio experience. Ideal for audiophiles, the LG VELVET 5G also sports a headphone jack, allowing users to take music and podcasts on the go.

Boasting a large battery for 5G content, the LG VELVET 5G offers nine hours of continual multimedia use on a single charge and has quick-charge capabilities that take it from a zero to 50 per cent charge in a mere 40 minutes.

The LG VELVET 5G is offered in two distinct colours to deliver a vibrant aesthetic that meets the diverse tastes of consumers, available in Illusion Sunset and Aurora Gray in Canada. Illusion Sunset is particularly unique in that it is the first phone from LG to utilize a customized optical pattern repeated in intervals of less than one micron, or one-hundredth the width of a human hair, to shimmer notes of coral, orange and yellow that appear to move and flicker organically.

The LG VELVET 5G is now available for pre-order on LG.ca and with participating carriers. Those who pre-order the device between July 16 and August 6 will receive a $200 Visa gift card and a pair of LG TONE Free (FN6) wireless earbuds. Available while quantities last. The LG VELVET 5G will be available to purchase through the following Canadian retail partners: Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Videotron, Virgin, Best Buy, TBooth, Wireless Etc. (Costco), The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions, Wal-Mart, Wireless Wave, WOW Mobile and Xplore Mobile.

Key Specifications:

LG VELVET™ 5G

Chipset: 1 Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear: 48MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚) / 8MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚) /

5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚

Front: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 180g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Colours: Illusion Sunset / Aurora Gray

Others: Stereo Speakers / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant /

LG 3D Sound Engine / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 /

Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications

LG Electronics is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs by continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics, audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

