TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is showcasing its latest heat-pump-enabled HVAC solution, the LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc system, at the Canadian Mechanical and Plumbing Expo (CMPX) taking place from March 20-22, 2024. LG's growing assortment of water solutions highlights the company's dedication to delivering products that redefine comfort, prioritize energy efficiency and champion sustainability for residential and commercial applications.

The latest in LG’s HVAC innovation, the LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc is engineered for year-round comfort and enables enhanced energy efficiency and noise reduction. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

The LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc system provides ease of installation by seamlessly integrating hydronic components, using water pipes to eliminate the need for refrigerant piping. Powered by LG's advanced heat pump technology, the R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc efficiently produces hot water for various applications, including space heating and domestic hot water. Incorporated noise reduction technology, such as an encapsulated compressor and vibration decoupling, operates at audio levels as low as 49dB at a 1m distance.

LG's R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc is engineered for year-round comfort, operating within versatile leaving water temperature ranges, covering cooling (5 to 27°C) and heating (15 to 65°C). The unit maintains 100 percent heating capacity, down to -15°C outdoor temperature, with leaving water temperature at 55°C, providing optimal performance in colder conditions. The product sets a new standard in HVAC innovation with reduced defrost cycles, extended operation time and intervals, providing a transformative experience in climate control for residential and light commercial spaces.

Developed to meet the evolving demand for electric alternatives, LG introduced the LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc to prioritize efficiency, offer cost savings through reduced energy consumption, streamline performance, and enhance comfort by optimizing heat and cooling retention and distribution.

To see the latest innovations from LG's suite of Air Solutions products, including the Canadian debut of the LG R32 Air-to-Water Heat Pump Monobloc, visit booth #845 at CMPX Toronto.

