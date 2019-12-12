LG Introduces Air Fry and Knock-On InstaView Technology to Connected Ovens

With the 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ Range's new Air Fry feature built in, users can create delicious, guilt-free dishes right in their oven. The 6.3-cubic foot capacity oven eliminates the needs for small air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen clutter and helps create healthier dishes with significantly less oil compared to traditional deep frying. LG's True Convection technology circulates hot air at high speeds for crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness that's evenly cooked throughout. And because this means no preheating is required, meals go from fridge to table faster than conventional ovens.

With InstaView technology, tapping twice on the oven's glass panel turns on the interior oven light for easy visual monitoring of the dish as it's cooking – no need to open the oven door, which slows down the cooking process, or fumble for the light button. What's more, EasyClean™ and Self CleanTM help to maintain a cleaner oven for maximum performance every time it's used. Without the use of any chemicals, EasyClean removes light food residue in only 10 minutes at low heat while Self Clean employs high heat to eliminate tougher splatter from the oven's interior.

The advanced range works with the LG ThinQ app so users can cook like a professional right at home with access to hundreds of thousands of recipes from smart cooking partners such as SideChef, Innit, and Drop. Sending step-by-step cooking instructions from a smartphone to the oven allows cooking mode and temperature to be set automatically for dishes that come out perfect every time.

By connecting to the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers, the LG InstaView ThinQ Range can be controlled and monitored from any room in the house.

"Eating healthier meals with added convenience is at the heart of the new LG InstaView ThinQ Range with Air Fry," said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "And faster cooking time with less cleaning means less time spent in the kitchen and more time for family and leisure. This is what we mean by innovation for a better life."

The new 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ™ Range with Air Fry will make its debut at CES 2020 on January 7 in booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

