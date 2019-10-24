LG G8X ThinQ with New LG Dual Screen Available in Canada on November 1

With the ability to run multiple applications simultaneously on both screens, the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen provides a new level of on-the-go multitasking excellence. The LG Dual Screen adopts a 360 Freestop Hinge to allow for viewing at any angle. This new feature provides users the ability to experience common mobile activities, such as photography and texting, at the same time and in a whole new way.

The LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen also offers an enhanced user experience in mobile gaming through the addition of the new customizable LG Game Pad. Users can take advantage of the LG Game Pad with any mobile game that supports an external controller via Bluetooth to enjoy an unobstructed view of the main display and the action taking place on it. Users can choose from a range of configurations specialized for shooting, racing, action, and sports or they can design their own game pad in minutes.

"The mobile needs of our consumers are evolving. They need to be able to do more, and one screen doesn't always suffice," said Richard White, VP of Marketing, LG Electronics Canada. "Whether it's texting while gaming or live streaming a sporting event while taking photos, the LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen lets users do more in the palm of their hand."

Starting November 1, the LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen will be available to purchase through the following Canadian retail partners: Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, SaskTel, Tbooth Wireless, Telus, The Mobile Shop, Videotron, Virgin Mobile, Wireless Wave, and Xplore Mobile. Consumers should check with local retailers for exact availability and pricing details.

Canadian customers can purchase the new LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen for as low as $0 on select two-year plans. Check with local retail providers for more information.

Key Specifications:*

LG G8XThinQ

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)

6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi) Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

6GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB) Camera:

Rear: 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 136˚)



Front: 32MP Standard (F1.9 / 0.8μm / 79˚)

Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Size: 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm

159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm Weight: 192g

192g Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A

3G / 4G LTE-A Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Colour: Aurora Black

Others: Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)

6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi) Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

2.1-inch Mono Size: 165.96 x 84.63 x 14.99mm

165.96 x 84.63 x 14.99mm Weight: 134g

134g Contact Type: USB Type-C via dongle (included in box)

USB Type-C via dongle (included in box) Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

360 Freestop Hinge Colour: Aurora Black

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications

LG Electronics is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs by continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics, audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com .



About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $49 billion. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .

