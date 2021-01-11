LG's CES press event had something for everyone, including first looks at LG's rollable phone project and virtual human influencer. The LG Rollable smartphone made an appearance at CES, briefly demonstrating its unique resizable screen. As the second device under the brand's Explorer Project, this rollable device is an "exploratory" look at what the future of smartphones may bring. Later in the event LG introduced Reah Keem, a virtual composer and DJ made even more human through deep learning technology. Reah used her time in the spotlight to introduce the new LG CLOi robot that utilizes ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to clean high-touch, high-traffic areas such as hotel rooms and restaurants.

LG's virtual exhibition is divided into four different sites: Life in ON TV, Virtual Experience, LG SIGNATURE in Vegas and Life's Good Studio. Life in On TV delivers 24/7 coverage of CES 2021 with the latest LG product news as well as entertaining lifestyle programming. Virtual Experience offers an interactive exhibit with four different product zones, which LG SIGNATURE in Vegas is a stunning showcase that pairs the wonders of Las Vegas with LG SIGNATURE's artistically inspired appliances. Visitors to Life's Good Studio can enjoy fun musical collaborations with some of the recording industry's up-and-coming artists.

The Virtual Experience's TV and AV Zone plays host to the impressive sights and unrivaled picture quality of the OLED Fall display, a wall of flexible OLED screens that greets all guests. Here, visitors can learn all about LG OLED's core strengths – "4S" for sharp, swift, smooth and slim – via a special, interactive presentation that leverages extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AR) technology. A 3D avatar of tech influencer, Linus Sebastian, will be on hand to act as a guide and bring a human element to LG's showcase at the first-ever all-virtual CES.

The Home Cinema Zone features LG MAGNIT, LG's 163-inch large screen Micro LED signage, which delivers deeper black and improved contrast and colour accuracy with LG's Black Coating technology. Guests can fully immerse themselves and enjoy the benefits of Micro LED viewing lively content in realistic extended reality (XR).

The Home Appliance Zone demonstrates how a home can be made even more livable and hygienic through technology. Guests can experience LG innovations improving lives in the kitchen, living room and laundry room.

LG Business Solutions' exhibit features advanced consumer products, highlighted by the IT Zone. In this zone, visitors can experience personal devices that enhance productivity and deliver immersive content across four virtual environments, including a home office and a gaming room.

And finally, Mobile Zone provides an opportunity to get to know LG's newest mobile innovations, including the swiveling, dual-display LG WING smartphone. Virtually pick up the device to try out its features such as Gimbal Motion Camera and Dual Recording, experiencing the distinctive phone's unique form factor and features in a whole new way.

To experience LG's state-of-the-art virtual exhibition, visit LG's CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth on PC or mobile.

